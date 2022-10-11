Get a 32-inch TV with Fire TV and HDMI (ARC) built-in for under $100 for Prime Day with pickup today

Simplicity is key when it comes to a worry-free TV experience. The more things you have to plug in, the more that can go wrong. Insignia's Smart Fire TVs make things as simple as possible with Fire TV built-in so you can stream from your favorite apps without any extra remotes or devices plugged into the back of the TV. It also works with other devices like a cable box thanks to three HDMI ports and even composite input. The Insignia 32-inch Smart Fire TV is just $99.99 for Prime Day, which is $80 off (opens in new tab). You can even buy it through Amazon and pick it up today at a local Best Buy.

Insignia has three 720p smart TVs on sale for Prime Day with 24-inch, 32-inch, and 39-inch models available, so you can pick the size that fits your space best. Whether you're looking to upgrade your main TV with something a little smarter or just need something for the bedroom or garage, you won't find a much cheaper option. Since these TVs have Fire TV inside, you don't need a second remote or another device to watch on your favorite apps. Amazon has even added local news channels to Fire TV, so you can get one step closer to ditching expensive cable plans for good.

Despite the low price, there are some nice features included, such as HDMI with ARC. ARC stands for audio return channel and makes it easy to connect a soundbar for a high-quality audio upgrade. There are three HDMI inputs plus a composite input on the back, so you can connect anything from a VCR to a PS5 to it. There's also an analog aux output for audio alongside an optical port for digital audio.

Get a new Fire TV as soon as today with Insignia and Best Buy on Prime Day

(opens in new tab) Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Get a TV with Fire TV built-in on Prime Day so you can stream without any extra boxes or wires. Choose the 24-inch or 39-inch versions to get the right size for your space.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $369.99 $299.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're looking for a TV with a higher-quality picture, Amazon's own 4-series is a good option with a 4K panel and Fire TV built-in. It's also available in 50-inch and 55-inch versions making it a good pick for the living room.

Insignia’s 720p is one of the best Amazon Fire TV built-in TVs you can get thanks to its price but if you want something a little higher-end, you have some options. The Amazon-branded 43-inch 4-series 4K TV is a 4K option starting at 43-inches with 50 and 55-inch options available.

These are far from the only Prime Day deals and if you’re looking for more ways to save, be it on TVs or other electronics, we’re rounding up the best Amazon deals with our live blog.