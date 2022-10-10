Amazon sale: Prime Early Access deals live roundup

Wait, are there Prime Day deals today? Well sort of, this particular Amazon sale will be launching as a 'Prime Early Access deals' event tomorrow for a two-day event exclusively for Prime members, but it hasn't officially been named Prime Day 2.

The Amazon deals are expected to be strong though with the Early Access aspect hinting at early Black Friday-type deals for Prime members. And just like Prime Day, Walmart and Best Buy have already announced they're going to have sales of their own, so if we see anything that beats Amazon's sale prices, we'll be sure to let you know right here.

We're here for the whole two-day event and will be rounding up the finest deals in this live blog, and you'll find some category highlights directly below too if you'd like to browse through Amazon's deals at your leisure. Many deals are going live right now too, so it's well worth a look today too, there will be many more tomorrow though on October 11. Not a Prime member at the moment? Then get a free 30-day trial.