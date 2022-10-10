Live
Amazon sale: Prime Early Access deals live roundup
Prime Day is back (kind of) in the new two-day Amazon sale event
Wait, are there Prime Day deals today? Well sort of, this particular Amazon sale will be launching as a 'Prime Early Access deals' event tomorrow for a two-day event exclusively for Prime members, but it hasn't officially been named Prime Day 2.
The Amazon deals are expected to be strong though with the Early Access aspect hinting at early Black Friday-type deals for Prime members. And just like Prime Day, Walmart and Best Buy have already announced they're going to have sales of their own, so if we see anything that beats Amazon's sale prices, we'll be sure to let you know right here.
We're here for the whole two-day event and will be rounding up the finest deals in this live blog, and you'll find some category highlights directly below too if you'd like to browse through Amazon's deals at your leisure. Many deals are going live right now too, so it's well worth a look today too, there will be many more tomorrow though on October 11. Not a Prime member at the moment? Then get a free 30-day trial.
Amazon deals: Prime Early Access sales links
- Early Access sale homepage
- Up to 70% off Amazon devices
- Amazon Music Unlimited: get 4 months free
- Prime video sale: save up to 50%
- Amazon coupons: save extras on chargers, phone cases, smart home
Amazon sales: Prime Early Access highlights
- TVs prices from just $89 today
- Save $50 on Echo Show 5, now just $35
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) is absurdly cheap at $17.99
- Echo Dot (4th gen) is half-price at $24.99
- Kindle Paperwhite is a steal at $99 right now
- Blink and Ring home security sale saves you up to $180
- Fire HD 8 tablet at $45 is a better buy than the basic 7 for the same price
Simply put the Echo Show is a smart speaker with a screen that has all sorts of extra uses. Video calling between other Echo Show devices is one of our favorites alongside the basics like using it for a clock, timers, photo displays, weather reports or even synced up to a smart doorbell's camera. This model with a 5-inch display is great value at $50 off and is an excellent size for a bedside table. There is a larger 8-inch model, which might be a bit too big for the bedside, but fine on other surfaces around the home. It's usually $129, which is a bit much compared to the 5-inch, but today you can get it for just $70 at Amazon.
If you're yet to check out the world of smart speakers, this is an excellent deal. Or maybe you just need an extra Alexa speaker for one of the other rooms in your house? This is the last version of the Echo Dot in the puck design, newer models have a spherical design that produces better sound in all honesty as these ones can be a touch muffled. If you don't mind spending $25 instead, you can get one of those 4th gen models over at Amazon's full Echo sale.
The Kindle Paperwhite is $40 cheaper today, which brings it down to the same price as the entry-level Kindle. That's a steal as you're getting a much more modern design with a flush bezel-screen design that's also waterproof. This generation of the Paperwhite also features the warm light feature usually reserved for much more expensive Kindles. If you're going to buy a Kindle anytime soon, this is the one we'd go for. Check out Amazon's full Kindle selection if you'd like to see the other models.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.