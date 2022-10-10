Step aside, Amazon: this Walmart sale has tech deals that'll save you hundreds

Perhaps in response to this week's Prime Early Access event, Walmart just kicked off a massive tech sale that's sure to put many of the upcoming Amazon deals to shame. I'm talking about offers such as up to $1,700 off Sony smart TVs and half off select wireless earbuds. And that's only the tip of the iceberg!

Of course, it's Walmart, so tons of clothes and home products are also on sale, but if you're trying to find the best tech offers of the week, we've got some of our favorite deals listed below. The sale kicks off today, October 10th, and is scheduled to run through October 13th. Just like a few other retailers at the moment, it's clear that Walmart is attempting to compete with Amazon's so-called Prime Early Access Sale — in other words, Prime Day Part 2 — but we're not complaining. When it comes to epic sitewide sales, the more the merrier.

Sitewide Walmart Sale — the best deals

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra-Slim 15.6" Laptop: $229 $149 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This Gateway Notebook product bundle includes a decently powerful-yet-lightweight laptop, a wireless mouse, and a carrying bag for just $149. The laptop itself boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and up to 8.5 hours of battery life, making this one of the best deals of the bunch.

(opens in new tab) Sony 75" Bravia XR 4K Smart TV: $2,998 $1,298 at Walmart (opens in new tab) If you're trying to upgrade the home theater, you seriously can't do much better than this 75-inch Bravia smart TV from Sony. In addition to the massive 4K HDR screen, the so-called cognitive processor is capable of delivering billions of accurate colors so you can enjoy amazing picture the way it was intended. Of course, a $3,000 TV is quite the ask, so Walmart is slashing a whopping 57% off the price tag.

(opens in new tab) Soundcore Select Pro Bluetooth Speaker: $109 $59 at Walmart (opens in new tab) This portable Bluetooth speaker comes with built-in LED lights, a waterproof construction, and enough battery life to play music for 16 hours. That's not even to mention the precision-engineered audio drivers that produce clear sound with impressively deep bass tones. Right now, Walmart is slashing $50 off this speaker, bringing it down to just shy of 60 bucks.

(opens in new tab) Samsung HW-B63M Soundbar: $299 $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Walmart is also slashing over $110 off the price of the Samsung HW-B63m soundbar, an audio system that comes complete with a wireless subwoofer, Dolby Digital 5.1 capabilities, and a center channel speaker for truly three dimensional sound.

(opens in new tab) Visual Land Soundwave A1 Wireless Headphones: $49.88 $24.88 at Walmart (opens in new tab) These stylish wireless earbuds deliver excellent audio quality in a small package thanks to 13mm titanium drivers, while active noise cancellation can block out any unwanted sounds from your surroundings. Thanks to this Walmart sale, you can now get these earbuds for half off.

(opens in new tab) Acer KW272U 27" Monitor: $190 $114 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Upgrade the home office with this Acer monitor and you'll get stunning WQHD resolution with a 75Hz refresh rate for smooth graphics and picture clarity, not to mention AMD Radeon gaming technology and a nearly bezel-less construction. Top it all off with a $76 discount and you're looking at a seriously great deal.

If you miss this sale event, don't worry: we keep track of great tech deals all year round. Check out our list of the best Chromebook deals or Dell Monitor deals to see what we've discovered lately.