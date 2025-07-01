Amazon teases Prime Day early with up to 68% OFF Fire tablets, Echo speakers, and more

This year's Prime Day sale doesn't technically kick off until July 8th, but Amazon just quietly dropped a bunch of smart home deals that had me checking the calendar. Prime members who shop today can save up to 68% on Fire and Echo devices, whether you're in the market for a new smart speaker, tablet, or wireless earbuds. It may not be Prime Day 2025 just yet, but if these early offers are a sign of things to come, then there's good reason to get excited.

Keep reading for a selection of my favorite early offers from Amazon, including deals like 50% off the Fire HD 10 tablet, and this offer that slashes a whopping 68% off Amazon's Echo Buds. Like I mentioned above, Prime Day officially runs from July 8th-11th, so feel free to check back later to see what's new. And don't forget: most deals are members-only, so now would be a good time to sign up for Prime if you haven't yet (there's even a free trial that lets you explore the sale for free).

Amazon quietly launches EPIC Prime Day deals early — my top picks

Amazon Fire HD 10: $139.99 $69.99 with Prime at Amazon The Fire HD 10 is one of our favorite Fire tablets, boasting a spacious 1080p HD display, loud Dolby Atmos speakers, and up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge. Prime members who buy the lockscreen ad-supported version of the table will save a whopping 50% on your purchase, or you can buy the ad-free version for a 45% discount.

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024): $99.99 $54.99 with Prime at Amazon Speaking of Fire tablets, you can also save an incredible 45% on the popular Fire HD 8 (2024) by logging into your Prime account today. This compact device features an 8-inch HD touchscreen with great battery life, 3GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of expandable storage.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen): $49.99 $31.99 with Prime at Amazon The Echo Dot is a compact smart speaker with great sound, smart home integration, and easy device pairing. Buy the device while logged into your Prime account for a straight 36% discount!

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen): $139.99 $44.99 with Prime at Amazon They may not win any awards for innovation, but Amazon's Echo Buds are nevertheless a solid pair of wireless earbuds with customizable EQ settings, some surprisingly versatile noise cancellation, and up to 15 hours of battery life with the charging case. Buy a pair today and you can already get a ridiculous 68% slashed off your purchase.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon The Fire TV Stick 4K lets you access all of your favorite streaming services in crystal-clear 4K Ultra HD resolution by simply plugging into your TV's HDMI port. Days before Amazon's big sale, the streaming device is chilling with a 50% discount — and you don't even need a Prime membership!

Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB: $229.99 $139.99 with Prime at Amazon Arguably the most powerful device in Amazon's Fire tablet lineup, the Fire Max 11 features a vivid 11-inch screen, up to 14 hours of battery life, and an octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM straight out of the box. Buy the tablet ahead of Prime Day and you'll score a straight 39% discount!