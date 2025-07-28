Here are 7 of my favorite back-to-school Chromebook deals, from ASUS to Lenovo

The dog days of summer are in full swing, but before you know it, the leaves will be changing. So while you're still enjoying the break, now's the perfect time to start getting all of the things you need. As luck would have it, there are a bunch of great back to school Chromebook deals, but they won't be here forever.

Pretty much all of the big retailers are hosting back to school sales, including Best Buy, which has a few of our favorite Chromebook deals. One such example is the excellent Lenovo Duet 11 Chromebook, which is currently $120 off, cheaper than anywhere else we've seen.

But that's not the only great deal, as the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 (2024) is almost $250 off over at Amazon. It's not often you find a deal on a convertible Chromebook that's as reliable as the x360 14, but that's the beauty of the back to school season. If neither of those tickle your fancy, we've rounded up some of the other best deals we could find.

Best back to school Chromebook deals

Lenovo Duet 11 Chromebook 4GB RAM / 128GB: $399 $279 at Best Buy It's been five years since the first Duet Chromebook was released, and Lenovo still offers the best ChromeOS tablet experience. The Duet 11 packs a punch despite not carrying the "Plus" moniker, thanks to the MediaTek Kompanio 828 chip. It doesn't get much portable than this, and Best Buy's dropped the price by $120, making the Duet 11 Chromebook a no-brainer.

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus 16GB RAM / 256GB: $829 $699 at Best Buy For the majority of people, you don't need to spend more than $500 on a good Chromebook. But those who prefer a bit more power will enjoy the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus. Although it lacks a convertible design, it is equipped with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, to go along with the gorgeous display and massive trackpad.

ASUS CX14 Chromebook Plus 8GB RAM / 128GB: $429 $349 at Best Buy ASUS' CX14 Chromebook Plus stands as a nice middle-ground option between cheap Chromebooks and more premium options. That doesn't mean it's a slouch, as the Intel Core 3 processor powers the ship, providing plenty of juice to tinker around with the various Google AI features that are included. Plus, the CX14 is rated for up to 10 hours on a single charge, but we suspect you'll probably be able to squeeze a bit more out of that.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 8GB RAM / 256GB: $799 $629 at Best Buy When it comes to premium Chromebooks, Acer's Chromebook Spin lineup has been amongst our favorites for years. This trend continues with the Chromebook Plus Spin 714, as it's not only a convertible, but is one of a few Chromebooks with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. While Acer doesn't include a stylus in the box, the Spin 714 is compatible with the best USI pens. On top of that, the Chromebook Plus Spin 714 doesn't actually go on sale all that frequently, so now's your chance to save $170.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 8GB RAM / 128GB: $399 $359 at Amazon If the Chromebook Plus 714 Spin is just a bit too much, then you might like the Chromebook Plus 514. This gives you most of the same general experience as the more expensive 714, but for less than half the price. With the 514, we have a 14-inch, 1920 x 1200, touchscreen display, AMD's Ryzen 3 7320C, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Thanks to the power efficiency of the Ryzen 3, the Chromebook Plus 514 will last longer than many of the other options on this list.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 8GB RAM / 128GB: $599 $363 at Amazon Something to keep in mind when considering a new Chromebook is that you don't necessarily need to avoid last year's model. The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 is a perfect example of that, as this specific model was released last year, but carries all of the same pertinent specs as its successor. But instead of paying upwards of $500 or $600, you can get this version for just north of $360.