We heard you're listening out for the best Prime Day earbud deals, so here they are

Amazon has a ton of the best wireless earbuds on sale for Prime Day Early Access, but you might have trouble finding them unless you know where to look. So we're on the case to find you the best deals from each of our favorite audio brands.

So far, we've spotted excellent deals on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Live, and Pro, as well as $150 off premium Sennheiser earbuds and great deals on Google Buds. If you've been holding off on buying true wireless earbuds because of how expensive they can be, you're running out of excuses thanks to these Prime Day earbud deals!

(opens in new tab) SENNHEISER Momentum True Wireless 2 | $300 $150 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Sennheiser makes some of the best premium true wireless earbuds in the industry, and these are no exception. They have excellent audio quality and noise cancellation, plus a solid 7 hours of battery life. They're too expensive for most at full price, but now any audiophile can enjoy them at 50% off for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro | $200 $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Our number one pick for the best wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro (opens in new tab) is a ridiculous deal for this price. You get 8-hour battery plus a 30-hour case, IP57 water and dust resistance, incredibly clear mic calling quality, great active and passive noise cancellation, and excellent and balanced audio quality.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99.00 $66.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Google Pixel Buds A-Series (opens in new tab) is a strong pick for entry-level wireless earbuds with plenty of sound quality for everyday listening, some passive noise isolation, and excellent comfort. You get about five hours of playback from each bud with a further 19 hours available from the fully charged case.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 $151.99 (opens in new tab) Not only do these wireless earbuds sound great, but they also help you not to hear what's going on around you with solid active noise canceling. But, they can also let the outside world in with transparency mode. Oh, and the Pixel Buds Pro (opens in new tab) can live translate languages and let you access Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Experience premium sound production with the Galaxy Buds 2 (opens in new tab) in your ears. Samsung's earbuds deliver on every front, and the value prospect is undeniably good with this deal.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $170 $99.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Unlike some of the bulky ANC earbuds on this list, Samsung's bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Live (opens in new tab) can fit in any ears easily. They have excellent sound quality and 6-8 hours of battery life depending on whether or not you use noise cancellation.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S: $199 $128 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Sony LinkBuds S are ideal for those of you who want to listen to music or podcasts while needing to stay aware of the sounds in your environment. With smart features like natural ambient sound and Speak-to-Chat, you can have a quick conversation and get back to the music.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds | $199.99 $179.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Enjoy high-quality sound production in a trendy and comfortable form factor with the Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian TWS earbuds. You can score $20 off for this Prime sale.

(opens in new tab) Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro | $170 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Not only do these earbuds have fantastic audio quality, but they also have plenty of customization tools and profiles so you get the best sound possible for any situation. The Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro (opens in new tab) have solid battery life and 7 different tips and wings to help you get the right fit.

(opens in new tab) Marshall Motif True Wireless ANC | $200 $150 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Marshall Motif ANC earbuds (opens in new tab) give you an excellent sound profile, lightweight build, decent ANC and ambient sound, and a cool retro design that we like. But most of all, we like that you can get them for $50 off during Prime Day.

We'll try to keep this page updated with the best Prime Day earbud deals up until midnight tonight, but we've tested all of the above picks and gave them quite positive reviews. Otherwise, keep an eye on our Prime Day deals blog for a wider range of deals!