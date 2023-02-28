The best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of February 2023

With the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals, you can get your hands on one of the industry's most innovative smartphones without breaking the bank. Sure, most offers will require you to trade in an old device or make a change to your wireless service to receive the most savings, but there is the occasional straight discount if you know where to look. Suffice to say, no matter how you choose to save, you'll find all the best Z Flip 4 deals of the month below.

As we stated in our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, this phone might very well be the "perfect foldable". Complete with a vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display, cutting-edge foldable construction, and the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, the Z Flip 4 takes the idea of foldable smartphones well beyond the confines of its gimmicky past. With a starting price of around $999.99, however, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 isn't exactly cheap. Naturally, there's a good chance that the price will drop when the Z Flip 5 eventually comes out, but in the meantime, the best Z Flip 4 prices can be found on this page.

What is the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal?

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB: Get $150 gift card when you transfer your number to Visible (opens in new tab) Visible is a Verizon-owned wireless carrier that provides reliable 5G coverage at a low price with no contract and zero hidden fees. They're also the home of some pretty great deals, such as this offer that gives you a free virtual gift card when you join with an existing number and pick up a Z Flip 4. You'll have to make three months of on-time payments before you receive the gift, but then you can use the $200 gift card at a ton of places online, such as Amazon, Best Buy, and even Uber Eats and Southwest Airlines.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB: $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) As usual, if you just want a good old-fashioned discount, Amazon is the place to look. Right now, they're slashing a decent $100 off the price of the Z Flip 4. That's not a record low price by any means, but it's a straight discount, no action or eligibility required.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, plus $200 when you switch (opens in new tab) Verizon is joining the party by offering up to $1,000 in promo credits if you trade in an old Galaxy phone and add an eligible line. Pair that with $200 when you switch from a competing carrier, and you're looking at a pretty fantastic deal.

(opens in new tab) Up to $1,000 off with carrier trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab) Pick up a Galaxy Z Flip 4 directly from the source and you'll be eligible to receive up to $160 off straight away when you trade in. The deal gets considerably better when you activate the phone with a carrier, though, as up to $1,000 of trade-in credit is up for grabs when you select Verizon or AT&T. Dig up those old devices and check if you're eligible!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Get $500 off when you bring your number to Google Fi (opens in new tab) Google Fi is a relatively new wireless carrier with flexible data plans and excellent 5G coverage, and now they're rewarding new customers who transfer their phone number with a hefty $500 discount when you order the Z Flip 4.

