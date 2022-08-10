Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases 2022
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
The best flippin' cases that money can buy.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 touts an iconic form factor with a modern twist. This ultra modern flip phone deserves the coolest, most daring cases to go with its style.
Luckily, there is no shortage of awesome Z Flip 4 covers at all. Here are the snazziest picks for your perusal, chock-full of features and available in unique color options.
Flex your Galaxy Z Flip 4 with these cases
Staff Pick
You can't go wrong with Samsung's Silicone Cover with Ring when it comes to your Galaxy Z Flip 4. There are clear and colorful options and the case fits like a glove. The ring makes it easy to carry the spectacular foldable around, whether you want to hang it from your finger or attach it to a lanyard.
Flip and flap this strap
Coming hot in the heels of the ring edition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Silicone Cover with Strap is your second best option. You get a similar silicone base, with the same level of protection as the other Samsung cover, but this one ditches the ring in favor of a strap. The colors aren't as fun, and the ring is far more versatile, but the strap is also pretty handy for extra grip.
Unconventional wallet
Goospery gets pretty creative with its wallet cases, like the SlideTok for the S22. When it comes to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the brand has done it again by adding a detachable belt to the Goospery Wallet Case. There's loads of space for cards, cash, and other small scraps thanks to the slots in this faux leather case.
Slim fit
FTRONGRT's Ultra Thin Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks incredibly charming thanks to the geometric patterns on the back. The frame is made from hard polycarbonate plastic to make it lightweight yet durable and you can choose from five assorted colors.
Put a ring on it
Samsung isn't the only one offering a Z Flip 4 case with a ring. DagoRoo's Kickstand Case is available in four shades and it has a super soft microfiber lining inside to keep your foldable safe. Conveniently, the grip ring on the back can rotate, and it doubles as a kickstand. Isn't that sweet?
Bump-proof
This one's another cover with a ring-like grip that acts as a stand for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. WATACHE's clear bumper case also bolsters protection, adding impact-resistance all around. It has thickly raised lips around the sides, ports, and important bits like the camera unit and cover screen.
Fake it till you make it
We do wish that this was real carbon fiber, but in actuality the AymNolvs Carbon Fiber Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case uses PU leather to imitate the material. Nonetheless, it still looks really cool, and has a vertical kickstand of small stature on the rear. The corners are reinforced using air gaps to absorb shock from falls.
Silver lining
The Viaotaily Samsung Z Flip 4 Case looks like it's made of silvery snakeskin. You can grab this chic cover in soft shades like white, purple, pink, and green. There's a ring hanging from the hinge of this case, much like the first-party Samsung cover, but the texture is far more intriguing. You'll find microfiber on the insides and the exterior is PU leather.
En garde
Goospery's Ring Bumper Case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a touch slimmer than the bulky number from WATACHE. Don't worry, you still get shock-proofing, a rotating grip kickstand, raised bezels, and a see-through body. Unlike the other bumper cover, this ones comes in an interesting blue color rather than the boring old black shade.
It's an exciting time for Z Flip 4 cases
Samsung's smaller Galaxy Z Flip 4 attracts far more attention than it's larger foldable sibling. It's not just better looking, but it also reminds us of a simpler era when flip phones were the most innovative piece of tech that one could possess. Naturally, this also means that the Z Flip 4 has a more exciting selection of phone covers for you to choose from.
In a world full of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases, the Silicone Cover with Ring from Samsung stands out. You get the perfect fit, and that ring attached to the hinge is simply genius. It worked with the best Z Flip 3 cases and it's working with the newer Z Flip 4 as well. You'll be hard-pressed to find a trendier, more reliable cover than this.
If it's a wallet case you're hunting for, check out the clever Goospery Wallet Case for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. There are plenty of slots built into it for you to carry cards or cash, and it comes with a long strap-like belt to help you sling your phone on your shoulder like a purse. Plus, there are several unique colorways to choose from.
Unfortunately, the cases from Samsung and Goospery are pretty pricey. For tighter budgets, we've still got a great assortment of Galaxy Z Flip 4 accessories. The DagoRoo Kickstand Case is incredibly affordable and it's got a nice ring-shaped grip on the back.
If you want more protection, the WATACHE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Case with Ring Holder costs the same as the DagoRoo but has an even nicer ring slash kickstand and it's pretty darn robust too.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a contributing writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.