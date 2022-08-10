Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors 2022
It may fold intentionally, but that isn't stopping scratches and nicks.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a wonderous creation with dual displays, powerful hardware, and bucket loads of flair. You might think that the inner 120Hz Infinity Flex Display doesn't need much protection because it's folded away when not in use, but that's a rookie mistake. Be smart and use an excellent screen guard for the flexible display as well as the teeny tiny 1.9-inch Super AMOLED cover screen on the outside.
Reinforce your Z Flip 4 with these screen guards
360-degree coverage
IMBZBK's 9-in-1 set of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors boasts phenomenal value. This includes three of each: A flexible TPU film for the inner display, a tempered glass to defend the cover screen, and another tempered glass camera lens protectors.
Reliable protection
Supershieldz never fails to impress us with its affordable, yet dependable screen guards. This high-quality TPU film has self-healing properties, and bends easily along with the Z Flip 4's Infinity Flex Display. You don't get a piece for the cover screen, but there are two durable films so you get a backup.
One of each
WATACHE's bulk offering is slightly cheaper than IMBZBK's set of nine. Save some pocket change with this 4-pack of Galaxy Z Flip 4 screen protectors. You get two TPU guards for the folding screen and one unit each for the camera lens and the outer display, all of which are completely borderless.
No more fingerprints
Ringke's Dual Easy Film screen guard features an oleophobic finish on top of it. This repels water, oil, smudges and dirty marks that are caused by everyday usage, keeping your Galaxy Z Flip 4 in pristine condition. TPU protectors like this can withstand scratches and scrapes.
Mix and match
Perhaps you picked one of the standalone TPU film options for your Z Flip 4. Add on this camera and cover display screen protector set from WATACHE to cover all your foldable's vulnerable bits. You get enduring 9H-rated tempered glass for the external screen, which is perfect for preventing cracks.
Singles only
WSKEN's unique camera lens protector for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sports a robust metallic ring encasing for heavy-duty protection. You can even choose the color of the shock-proof and drop-proof rings since it's available in black and silver.
Double the displays, double the protection
Samsung didn't change much about the Galaxy Z Flip 4's display specs when it comes to sizing and we're completely okay with that. What's more important is that it maintains, if not improves, it's ability to withstand regular folding and unfolding for many years to come. That's Samsung's job, but you've got a part to play here as well.
Keeping your Galaxy Z Flip 4 intact from all angles requires upkeep in the form of screen protectors and durable cases. The IMBZBK Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Screen Protector isn't just the most reliable screen guard, but it also gives you splendid bang for your buck. The set of nine includes three flexible TPU films for the internal display, a trio of hardy tempered glass units, and another triade of curved glass guards for the cover screen.
Premium Z Flip 4 protective screen guards include the immortal Supershieldz TPU Protector and Ringke's Dual Easy Film. Both brands have proven their worth by making trustworthy products time after time. You get strong films that have self-healing properties, high clarity, and solid defense against abrasions, scratches, and gashes. While these options don't offer guards for the front display, you can always purchase one separately from WATACHE.
