Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases 2022

The lovely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is finally here, and it's time for the world to prepare. If you're planning on purchasing this high-end folding phone from Samsung, you'd better get a smashing case to go with it.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 covers add layers of protection without hampering usage. Some of these options take things further, bringing you functionality and fun at the same time.

Top Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

A treasure trove of Z Fold 4 cases awaits

We're only just starting to see all the weird and wonderful Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases that manufacturers can concoct. This round-up features the best of what's out there, whether you're looking for eye-candy or unrelenting endurance.

Our favorite case for this glorious folding phone is none other than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Cover. Samsung knocked it out of the park with this deluxe silicone phone cover. It features a smooth finish, and you get a handy slot to carry the S Pen around with your Z Fold 4.

Accident-prone users should consider more rugged options like the heavy-duty ANTSHARE cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Not only is it built to take a beating, but it also wards off other accidents such as drops by giving you a ring-like grip built into the back of the case. The same phone grip also doubles as a kickstand in a pinch.

Of course, if you need something that adds grip without all that added bulkiness of the ANTSHARE case, there is another solution. Samsung's other silicone cover comes with a strap and it looks pretty darn fashionable too.

On the other hand, if you want a slimmer protective case without the convenience of a strap, the Warmson Corgi Case adds reasonable security to your Z Fold 4 owing to its raised edges. Not to mention, that semi-transparent design with corgis all over is the epitome of cuteness.