Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases 2022
Suit-up your flagship folding phone with these awesome covers.
The lovely Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is finally here, and it's time for the world to prepare. If you're planning on purchasing this high-end folding phone from Samsung, you'd better get a smashing case to go with it.
The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 covers add layers of protection without hampering usage. Some of these options take things further, bringing you functionality and fun at the same time.
Top Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases
Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Cover is the perfect case for your new foldable. It adds a slot to carry the S Pen and protects your Z Fold 4 from potential damage caused by bumps or scrapes. The silicone features a matte finish, and you get matching shades to go with the Fold 4's original colorways.
Goospery's transparent Fard Case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may have a funny name, but it looks incredibly dapper despite it. You get to show off the beautiful hues of your Samsung foldable without running the risk of scratching it. Plus, it has a soft texture designed to prevent fingerprint build-up.
Marphe's Z Fold 4 Case comes with a detachable S Pen holder that's held in place by Velcro. On top of that, there's a little kickstand built into the back that pops out whenever you need it. This PU leather case comes in three tones that take after the Z Fold 4's own color variants.
We are loving Samsung's take on the Silicone Cover with Strap for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Though there's no space for your S Pen, you get snazzy color combos and an extremely useful, stretchy strap to add grip.
While clear cases don't do much in terms of protection, they are undeniably attractive. Take this semi-transparent Warmson Corgi Case for instance. It shows off your Z Fold 4 but also adds an adorable overlay of corgis on top, itty bitty feet and all. You also get raised lips around the camera unit and front display for some security. Who wouldn't want that?
Typically, wallet cases aren't the coolest option. This SHIEID Samsung Z Fold 4 Case Wallet begs to differ, bringing you six stylish colors and a surprisingly trendy design. It even sports Shelby stripes near the card slots, giving off serious racecar vibes.
ANTSHARE's heavy-duty cover for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is ruggedly reliable. You get military-grade protection from every angle, and a kickstand that doubles as a grip. We love the three bright colors it comes in too. However, it does bulk up your device significantly.
The FTRONGRT Mirrored Case comes with a translucent folio, giving it an almost mirror-glazed appearance. The shiny folio bears a tint similar to the color of the rest of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cover. You can also fold the folio to create a makeshift stand. There are six versions to choose from and each one of them looks equally luxurious.
Foluu excels at crafting quality cases for small budgets. This PU leather case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 gives you that leathery feel that you desire, without costing an arm and a leg. You can choose from three colors, though the frame remains black across all of them.
A treasure trove of Z Fold 4 cases awaits
We're only just starting to see all the weird and wonderful Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases that manufacturers can concoct. This round-up features the best of what's out there, whether you're looking for eye-candy or unrelenting endurance.
Our favorite case for this glorious folding phone is none other than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Silicone Cover. Samsung knocked it out of the park with this deluxe silicone phone cover. It features a smooth finish, and you get a handy slot to carry the S Pen around with your Z Fold 4.
Accident-prone users should consider more rugged options like the heavy-duty ANTSHARE cover for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Not only is it built to take a beating, but it also wards off other accidents such as drops by giving you a ring-like grip built into the back of the case. The same phone grip also doubles as a kickstand in a pinch.
Of course, if you need something that adds grip without all that added bulkiness of the ANTSHARE case, there is another solution. Samsung's other silicone cover comes with a strap and it looks pretty darn fashionable too.
On the other hand, if you want a slimmer protective case without the convenience of a strap, the Warmson Corgi Case adds reasonable security to your Z Fold 4 owing to its raised edges. Not to mention, that semi-transparent design with corgis all over is the epitome of cuteness.
