Best S Pen cases for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2022

There's an ocean of amazing Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases to choose from, but not all of them offer an S Pen holder. Of course, this might be a non-negotiable feature for many, and that is why we've hunted down the best covers of the sort.

Here are the snazziest, hardiest, and most functional S Pen cases for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Slick Z Fold 4 cases with S Pen holders

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen Staff Pick Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen is a clean looking case that comes in three colors that match the Z Fold 4's colorways. You can detach the magnetic S Pen compartment and pop out the kickstand built into that hollow slot. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Hardcore solution SUPCASE is a name that's almost synonymous with heavy-duty protection in the world of phone cases. The brand's Unicorn Beetle Pro series for the Z Fold 4 is built like a tank that's ready to withstand attacks from any angle. This case includes a nifty stand in the back, a holder for the S Pen, and a built-in screen protector for the cover display. Spigen Thin Fit P for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Little black dress Spigen's Thin Fit P cover is a slim case which fits your Z Fold 4 like a glove. What's impressive is that you still get space to store your S Pen in the Thin Fit P case. It doesn't compromise safety either, boasting raised lips around the camera bump and exposed ports. Sadly, this one's only available in black. i-Blason Cosmo Series Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Unlike any other The i-Blason Cosmo Series is a beautiful lineup of bumper cases that mix geometric shapes with marble patterns. Although the Cosmo Series Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a plain clear option too, we can't resist the pink-and-gold patterned model. You get a luxurious rose gold hinge that hides the S Pen and a front display screen protector. Marphe Z Fold 4 Case with S Pen Holder Velcro your S Pen This PU leather Marphe Z Fold 4 Case comes with an S Pen holder that's held in place by a strip of Velcro. You can remove the S Pen holder from this affordable cover whenever you want. There's a kickstand here too, and three shades to choose from: green, black, and rose gold. FTRONGRT Case with Pen Tray for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Magnetic stand included FTRONGRT makes various cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but this slim case with an S Pen tray is the best offering. There are five assorted shades to choose from, and a slender magnetic stand that swings out for hands-free usage. Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Armored guard Rugged cases like the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro are extremely thick and heavy. On the other hand, Spigen's Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition protects your Z Fold 4 and all its vulnerable bits without adding much bulk. The S Pen slot isn't in the hinge or on the back. Instead, Spigen built a compartment on the right side of the external display. Goospery Noble Wallet Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case Carry it all Wallet cases are handy, but difficult to configure for a folding phone like the Z Fold 4. Goospery takes a crack at it with the Noble Wallet Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case that adds multiple card slots, a strap, and a folio to fortify the cover screen. Those layers added by the card slots and folio cover are put to good use when propping up your Fold 4. AymNolvs Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case with Pen Holder Style on the cheap Most of these S Pen cases for the Z Fold 4 carry pretty hefty price tags. The AymNolvs Galaxy Z Fold 4 Case with Pen Holder sits at a more accessible price point. The carbon fiber imitation doesn't actually add as much durability, but it sure looks cool. Four air gaps in the corners of the case help to improve shock absorption.

The best S Pen cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are versatile players

The ultimate S Pen cases for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 don't just add a holder for the Samsung stylus. They also bolster protection and add practical features such as a kickstand and sometimes built-in screen guards. Unfortunately, almost all of the greatest Z Fold 4 covers with S Pen holders cost twice as much as a regular case.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen is the best-looking of the lot thanks to its minimalist design. Though you can't tell right away, it does come with a kickstand in tow. Detach the S Pen compartment and it reveals a lean little stand to prop up your shiny new foldable.

Stretch your budget and you'll be able to get the cream of the crop. Spigen, i-Blason, and SUPCASE are extremely reliable case makers that can give you everything imaginable in an S Pen cover for your Z Fold 4. The SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is a rugged cover that comes with a screen protector for the cover display and a sturdy kickstand on the rear. Just like SUPCASE, i-Blason's stylish Cosmo Series case also throws in a protector for the front display but it isn't as heavy-duty and there's no stand.

For rugged protection in a slimmer form factor, the Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition is the optimal choice for you. Spigen gives you all the durability needed along with a slot to store your S Pen in it. However, the sleeker body eliminates space for a screen guard and kickstand. Since you'll need to purchase a protector for the internal display anyway, this shouldn't be a deal breaker. Many of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors include protection for the cover screen as well.