Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors 2022

Chunky phablets like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are more likely to slip out of your hands and fall face-first onto the pavement, shattering both the screens and your heart, in a split second. Your first line of defense is always a robust screen protector, followed by a sturdy case, to avoid such nasty happenings.

These great Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 screen protectors are the best ones available right now, although we expect more to become available as we get closer to release.

Shield your Z Fold 4 with these picks

Supershieldz Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 TPU Screen Protector (2-Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Staff Pick Supershieldz has perfected its TPU formula to a T. The brand's set of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 TPU screen protectors are long-lasting and case-friendly. You get two film protectors for the cover display and two more for the larger 7.6-inch foldable screen on the inside. UniqueMe Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Tempered Glass (2+3 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Guards the exterior Not satisfied with plastic films? The UniqueMe Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Tempered Glass will be suitable. Because of the folding screen's flexible nature, you can only apply glass to the external display. This set of five gives you a trio of sturdy tempered glass protectors for the front screen and a duo of camera lens glass protectors. Milomdoi Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Screen Protector (9 in 1) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) All-in-one solution Milomdoi wipes the floor of its competition in terms of value for money. You get nine guards for various Z Fold 4 parts and two mounts to help you with at-home installation. This set includes three pairs of camera unit, outer display, and internal display protectors. While the first two are tempered glass, the last one is flexible TPU. IMBZBK Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Anti-Spy Screen Protector (3+3 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Privacy filter Ward off prying eyes and protect your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's external display simultaneously with the IMBZBK Anti-Spy Screen Protector. You get three privacy screen guards that have a dark tint on them, along with three lens protectors for the cameras. Don't worry about the durability because they're all made with tempered glass. (opens in new tab) Ringke Galaxy Z Fold 4 Combo Case + Screen Protector + Cover Display Glass $50 at Ringke (opens in new tab) Get em' all Ringke is a notable case maker that dabbles in screen protection solutions. The company's good track record means you can rely on this combination pack, with an interior display film, and an exterior display glass protector. Plus, you get a transparent case made of tough polycarbonate for additional protection. AACL Galaxy Z Fold 4 Screen Protector (3+2 Pack) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Notch-free option AACL's Galaxy Z Fold 4 Screen Protector comes with loads of extras, such as screen wipes, cleaning cloths, and more. The main goods include three tempered glass screen guards and two camera unit protectors made of glass as well. What we love about AACL's cover display protector is the lack of a cutout, which will help prevent dust build-up.

With great power comes great responsibility

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 isn't just the sweetest, new foldable phone, but it's also one of the most powerful Android phones that money can buy. If you want your versatile foldable to stay fit in the long run, you'd better take good care of it. The road to caretaking begins with a reliable screen protector and a properly protective Z Fold 4 case.

Since the large internal 7.6-inch QXGA+ Infinity Flex Display can fold, you need a high-quality, specifically-made TPU screen protector to keep it safe. And, of course, you can't neglect the outsides of the foldable Note successor either.

Supershieldz has the perfect solution to safeguard that gorgeous bendable Dynamic AMOLED 2X. The Supershieldz Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 TPU Screen Protector comes with two pieces to cover the inside and another set of two for the external display. All four units are super clear, highly responsive, and resistant to scratches.

To tighten you Z Fold 4's defenses even further, get an all-in-one package that includes a camera protector from Milomdoi. This includes a trio of glass screen guards for the camera bump, three TPU films for the internal screen, and three more tempered glass pieces for the external 6.2-inch cover display. Milomdoi even throws in assistive frames to ease the installation process.

The Ringke Galaxy Z Fold 4 Combo pack is awesome too, though you have to pay for all of its perks. Ringke's Case + Screen Protector + Cover Display Glass package deal gives you screen protectors for both displays and a basic clear cover for the Z Fold 4.