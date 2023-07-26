Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specs, redesigned hinge, deals, and more

The Galaxy Z Fold series is generally considered the best foldable option by experts and enthusiasts, but more and more Android brands are challenging for the crown. That makes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 a really important device, as Samsung tries to retain its foldable crown.

Revealed at the July 2023 Galaxy Unpacked event, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a redesigned hinge that removes the gap found on the Z Fold 4, meaning it folds completely flat and eliminates at least 2mm and 10g in your hand.

While this is a welcome change, other aspects of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are either expected — like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip — or remain unchanged compared to its predecessor. Depending on your perspective, this may not be the most exciting foldable launch, compared to the changes found in the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Our Phones Editor had the chance to test the Galaxy Z Fold 5 prior to Galaxy Unpacked, so look there for a first-hand account of this iterative update. Otherwise, here's everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, including pricing, design differences, spec upgrades, software changes, and more!

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Announced on July 26, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 officially ships on Friday, August 11. That also applies to the Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S9, and Galaxy Watch 6. That gives you until August 10 to pre-order any of these devices.

Like its two predecessors, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 costs $1,800 for its default 12GB/256GB configuration. You can upgrade to 512GB or 1TB storage, but neither upgrade gives you more RAM. Samsung hasn't specified as of yet, but we believe the 512GB upgrade will cost an extra $120, while the 1TB option will cost $360 above the base price (based on Z Fold 4 pricing).

If you plan to buy this on day one, take a look at the many Galaxy Z Fold 5 pre-order deals and see what's available! As usual, you'll find major trade-in deals from both Samsung and various U.S. carriers.

Samsung is offering a free storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB as a pre-order perk, as well as up to $1,000 off the Z Fold 5 with an eligible trade-in. Plus, if you order it with the Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6, you'll save $540 more across the three devices. And Samsung Care+ is 30% off, making it cheaper to insure your new foldable against wear and tear.

As for Z Fold 5 carrier deals, you can pay $50/month with 0% APR for 36 months with Verizon or get up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and a new line on an Unlimited Plus plan. AT&T is also offering up to $1,000 off, as well as a free upgrade to 512GB storage if you order by August 10.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Design

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung redesigned its Galaxy Z Fold 5 to fit more comfortably in your pocket thanks to its new Flex hinge. Also found in the Z Flip 5, it allows both phones to close completely flat and (according to Samsung) gives a "better tactile and viewing experience when it's opened."

Samsung also says it's the "most durable" hinge yet because it has fewer moving parts, which could hopefully help it last longer than its predecessors that have dealt with durability issues.

Beyond that, the thickness of the unfolded Z Fold 5 (6.1mm) isn't much different from the Z Fold 4 (6.3mm), and the display size and aspect ratio of their cover displays (6.2-inch, 23.1:9) and internal displays (7.6-inch, 21.6:18) remain totally unchanged.

You can see the slimmer, shorter S Pen on the right, compared to the Z Fold 4 S Pen (left) (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It'll be easier to hold when folded, and the bundled S Pen is 41% smaller — meaning any cases with an S Pen slot can be smaller, too. Still, Samsung didn't rock the boat with the Z Fold 5 design. If certain aspects like the ultra-narrow cover display turned you off before, you may be disappointed by the lack of change.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 retained its predecessor's IPX8 rating, despite rumors that Samsung would add dust resistance to its foldables. It specifically says that this phone is "not advised for beach or pool use" in the specs sheet it provided. So you'll have to keep that in mind, considering most of the best Android phones are fully dust-proof.

The Z Fold 5 crease (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It does, at least, improve its display protection with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. As for the infamous crease, Samsung hasn't eliminated it just yet. Our Phones Editor, who photographed the flat Z Fold 5 above, said that "the crease is still here, although it is slightly less obvious."

Specifically, he said that the Pixel Fold and other foldables hide the crease better while in tabletop mode but that the Z Fold 5 looks much better in Flex Mode (i.e., when it's semi-folded.

In terms of color options, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 ships in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream. You'll also find two Samsung.com exclusives that will likely sell out fairly quickly: Gray and Blue.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Display 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2176x1812, 21.6:18, 1,750 nits Cover display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 48-120Hz, 2316x904, 23.1:9 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Memory 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB Rear Camera 1 50MP, ƒ/1.8, 1.0μm, 85-degree FoV (main camera) Rear Camera 2 12MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.12μm, 123-degree FoV (ultra-wide) Rear Camera 3 10MP, ƒ/2.4, 1.10μm, 3x optical zoom Cover Camera 10MP, ƒ/2.2, 1.22μm, 80-degree FOV Inside Camera 4MP, ƒ/1.8, 2.0μm, 80-degree FOV Battery 4,400mAh Charging 25W fast charging, 10-15W fast wireless charging 2.0, 4.5W reverse wireless charging Weight 253 grams Dimensions (folded) 67.1 wide x 154.9 tall x 13.5mm thin Dimensions (unfolded) 129.8 wide x 154.9 tall x 6.1mm thin Water and dust resistance IPX8 Protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2; Armor Aluminum Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Colors Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream; [Samsung.com exclusive] Gray, Blue

Here's what hasn't changed between the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and 5: the inner and cover displays' resolution and refresh rate, the three rear and two selfie cameras, the battery size, charging speeds, and the memory and storage options.

That's...a pretty comprehensive list of unchanged hardware! This isn't a surprise, however. Samsung upgraded its cameras between the Z Fold 3 and 4, and it rarely changes its camera sensors two years in a row. By slimming down the Z Fold 5, it didn't leave any room for larger batteries. And unfortunately, Samsung hasn't prioritized faster charging speeds in its phones like other Android brands.

Still, it's fair to be disappointed that we won't get 45W charging or upgraded cameras on par with what the S23 Ultra has.

Things aren't completely the same, of course. The Z Fold 5 main display gets a brightness boost to 1,750 nits outdoors, matching the S23 Ultra. You also get a better Bluetooth standard, though not an upgrade to Wi-Fi 7.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The main upgrade to pay attention to is the Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy found in the S23 series.

The latest Qualcomm chip is incredibly fast; while the 8 Gen 1+ in the Z Fold 4 mitigated some of the overheating issues found in many 2022 Android flagships, this new chip will help the Galaxy Z Fold 5 outperform its predecessor for gaming and demanding tasks. As our Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs. 1+ vs. 1 test shows, daily task speed is pretty equitable, but multi-core tasks give the latest chip a clear edge.

For more concrete data, let's compare the benchmarks of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the S23 Ultra, which has the same overclocked chip and 12GB of RAM as the Z Fold 5. According to our parent company's Future Labs testing center, the Z Fold 4 hits 1328/ 3831 for Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core scores, respectively. The S23 Ultra measures 1578/ 5081 in those same categories.

While there's no guarantee that Galaxy Z Fold 5 benchmarks will be exactly the same, they'll fall into the same ballpark. And that should give the phone a significant edge for tasks like max-settings Android gaming.

Plus, the new 8 Gen 2 chip has proven more battery-efficient, which could help the Z Fold 5's unchanged 4,400mAh battery last longer. We'll have to wait until our review period to find out for ourselves.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Accessories

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Samsung showed off several official case options for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 during Galaxy Unpacked: the Slim S Pen case, Eco-Leather, Standing with Strap, and Clear Gadget. You can also expect a silicone option.

Here, you can find our guide on the best Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases so far. Aside from Samsung's own cases, you'll find plenty of third-party options from popular brands.

You'll also want to look into Galaxy Z Fold 5 screen protectors to ensure your $1,800 investment isn't ruined by a single inopportune drop. Samsung is selling its usual Front Protection Film, but third-party options are also worth considering.