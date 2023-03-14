Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, Fold 5 could finally gain dust resistance

What you need to know

New information reveals what to expect from the next-gen foldables from Samsung.

Samsung is allegedly trying to bring an IP67 rating to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5.

These foldable devices are likely to be lighter in weight than their predecessors.

Samsung makes excellent foldable devices and has been a pioneer in making them. Now that the other players in the industry are giving tough competition, Samsung might be finding new means to stay on top when it comes to foldables.

While we already have a list of what we want to see with the upcoming foldables like the Galaxy Z Flip 5, a tipster on Twitter (@chunvn8888) has shared what to expect with the forthcoming foldable devices (via SamMobile). The alleged Galaxy Z Fold 5 is said to measure 10 grams lighter than the predecessor, which is a good thing considering the larger form factor the device provides when unfolded.

Galaxy Z Fold 5 will set a new record for foldable phones' weight when its weight is expected to be around 10g lighter than the Fold 4 (9-12g from what I heard). Also, both the Flip and Fold will use Samsung's own version of raindrop hinge to make both phones gap-less.March 9, 2023 See more

The tipster further points out that the upcoming Fold and Flip phones will incorporate Samsung's new waterdrop design that is said to give the devices a gap-less design. Meaning they fold flat without any gap, unlike the predecessors.

According to the tipster, this new design might make Samsung add dust resistance, though he is skeptical whether or not the company will bring it to a commercial level later this year.

Fold 5: same camera hardware as the S23+ = same camera hardware as the S23+/Fold 4Flip 5: upgraded 12MP main sensorMarch 13, 2023 See more

The tipster has further shared some information regarding the optics of the upcoming foldable devices. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will likely settle for the same cameras as the Fold 4, which are similar to the recently released Galaxy S23. However, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to bring an upgraded 12MP main sensor, though we would hope for a 50MP primary sensor this year to stay competitive with other foldable phones.

The alleged details on the upcoming foldable devices are early; we won't likely see them until August this year. We expect them to look similar to last year's models, but the new hinge sounds promising, and adding a dust resistance certification could also be a significant perk.