What you need to know

Samsung's summer Unpacked launched the latest Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, and Fold 7.

The Flip 7 features a much larger, edge-to-edge cover display, a 6.9-inch internal screen, and loads of Galaxy AI/Gemini Live features.

The Fold 7 rocks the series' first 200MP camera lens, alongside an 8-inch internal display, a 4,400mAh battery, and Samsung's upgraded multitasking software.

The Flip 7 starts at $1,099, the Flip 7 FE begins at $899, while the Fold 7 starts at $1,999.

It's finally time; Samsung's summer Unpacked is here, and so is the company's latest phone launch: the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Fold 7.

This morning's launch of Samsung's latest foldables at Unpacked kicks off with the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Flip 7 debuts with a larger 4.1-inch Super AMOLED display over its predecessor, the Flip 6 (and other iterations). Samsung highlights the display's edge-to-edge appeal, which throws out that old folder tab-like design, giving consumers a maximum amount of space to do whatever they need to.

Inside, the Flip 7 rocks a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, that's said to be "smooth and immersive." Building upon that is the phone's 120Hz refresh rate on its internal and external screens. Another notable design change is the Flip 7's slimmer 13.7mm build. Additionally, its "cover and back" are shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Helping the Flip 7 stay thinner this go round is Samsung's updated hinge mechanism, the Armor FlexHinge.

Interest in the Flip 7's cameras leads Samsung to detail its dual array, consisting of a 50MP Wide and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The company says these "flagship quality" lenses should bring that level of clarity to every shot. Additionally, Samsung encourages users to check out its Nightography setting. Through this, the post states users can capture "vivid photos in low light."

Teased as a "pocket-sized selfie studio," the Flip 7 brings editing tools via Portrait Studio in Photo Assist. Moreover, you'll also have the ProVisual Engine there to back you up after every photo, optimizing them for clarity and bold colors. The selfie lens debuts at 10MP on the phone.

The Flip 7 stands tall (in a small package)

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Under the hood, future Galaxy Z Flip 7 owners will find Samsung's recently revealed Exynos 2500 SoC.

This chip will have a lot of work to do, as Samsung highlights loads of AI software inside its newest clamshell phone. As you'd expect, courtesy of One UI 8, the Flip 7 features the new Now Bar and Now Brief, like the Galaxy S25 series. The Now Bar displays app activity in real-time, as well as boasting new third-party app support for users. Via the Flip 7's cover screen, the Now Bar can even display rideshare ETA and more.

For the Now Brief, users will find these personalized daily updates for traffic, reminders, and more. The Now Brief can also recommend videos and music based on your personal preference and available subscriptions.

Also, new in One UI 8's software, the Flip 7's cover display clock can "adapt and stretch" to your chosen background. The numbers can adhere to the contours of your photo, so it's never in the way, ensuring you can see both the time and your favorite photo whenever.

Potential Flip 7 users will have access to Gemini Live on their cover display, bringing useful hands-free assistance for a range of topics. Samsung also tossed in camera support for the Flip 7 in Gemini Live, so the AI can offer insights into your next outfit, yoga poses, and much more.

Getting you and your Flip 7 through the day will be a 4,300mAh battery, delivering "up to 31 hours of video on a single charge." Consumers will also find the following RAM/storage config: 12/256GB and 12/512GB. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is available for pre-order today (July 9) for $1,099 in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Coral Red—Mint is available online only. The Flip 7 will hit the general market on July 25.

The Flip 7 FE

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Curious minds can rest easy now, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. Unlike its flagship counterpart, the Flip 7 FE continues the folder tab-like cutout design over its external display's cameras, like the Flip 6. However, it matches the flagship Flip 7 with a 50MP and 12MP dual array.

Opening it up, consumers will find a slightly smaller 6.7-inch internal and 3.4-inch cover display. Included inside the device is the older Exynos 2400 SoC from Samsung. Users will also find One UI 8's Now Brief support on the Flip 7 FE, granting personalized suggestions daily.

Samsung popped a slightly reduced 4,000mAh battery into the Flip 7 FE, as well as the following RAM/storage config: 8/128GB and 8/256GB.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is available for pre-orders today (July 9), starting at $899 in black and white.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Sleek & Strong

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/ Android Central)

Closing Samsung's foldable reveal is the larger Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung's president and acting head of the device experience, TM Roh, commented about the device, saying, "Galaxy Z Fold7 combines Galaxy AI with powerful hardware to deliver our most advanced smartphone experience yet." As such, the Fold 7 features massive improvements to its build, as it slims down to 8.9mm when folded (4.2mm unfolded).

Quick glances at your Fold 7 will be done on its 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display. However, Samsung states users will notice one major difference: the cover display is wider. The company delivers a 21:9 aspect ratio on the Fold 7's cover screen. Opening it up, you'll find a colorful 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen with up to 2,600nits of peak brightness.

Speaking volumes to its increased power levels is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. Not only has the Fold 7 been powered up across the board, but Samsung states this chip will further fuel its AI efforts.

With a triple camera array, the Fold 7 provides access to the Galaxy Z series' first 200MP (wide-angle) primary lens. Complimenting this is a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto lens. The cover display rocks a 10MP lens, the same as its internal display.

Cameras & Beyond

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Like the Flip 7 series, the Fold 7 features Samsung's ProVisual Engine for photo optimization. On the side, users will find Night Video, capable of "separating moving subjects from still backgrounds to reduce noise." There's also 10-bit HDR support on the book-style foldable, enhancing the color depth in your captured memories.

Photo Assist brings AI-powered adjustments for your photos, in case something is out of place or in the way. Generative Edit and Audio Eraser come in as useful additions for Fold 7 users to quickly remove blemishes or sounds that would otherwise ruin a perfect shot/video. More importantly, Samsung says Fold 7 users can utilize side-by-side editing and Show Original to compare the first photo to your edits conveniently.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Samsung furthers its AI presence on the Fold 7 through One UI 8 (Android 16), which is already on the device. One UI 8 is said to "combine" Samsung's intelligent models and its large-screen multitasking tools on the Fold 7, making a cohesive unit. Galaxy AI on this larger screen device adds "AI Results view," which lets users do what they need to while viewing what the AI has returned about their query.

Drawing Assist, Writing Assist, and Drag & Drop bring extra uses for convenience throughout the day when multitasking with the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's worth noting Google's major AI announcement for Android, which brings Circle to Search updates and an improved Gemini Live experience.

The Fold 7 features a 4,400mAh battery setup. Internally, the foldable features the following RAM/storage config: 12/256GB, 12/512GB, and 16/1TB. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is available for pre-order today (July 9), starting at $1,999 in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, and Silver Shadow (Mint is available online only). General market availability for the phone starts on July 25.