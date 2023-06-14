Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen review

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen might be a mouthful of a name, but it's one of the most versatile cases for the Fold 4. Being able to switch between having the S Pen with you at all times or using a kickstand is incredibly convenient, although you might not use the kickstand all that often.

Almost a year after its release, there are a plethora of great Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases out there. It might come as a surprise that Samsung's own Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with S Pen remains one of my favorites, as it offers a bit more versatility than the competition, but let's a bit deeper to see whether this is worth the steep price tag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with Pen: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with Pen retails for $89.99 and is available from many of your favorite online or in-person retailers. The case comes in three different colors including Graygreen, Black, and Sand.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with Pen: What you'll like

While Samsung introduced S Pen compatibility with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the case offered by Samsung left a lot to be desired. For one, it was pretty awkward to use with the S Pen being housed on the frame, while the front flap didn't really ever stay closed.

Fast forward to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Samsung completely went back to the drawing board for its Standing Cover with Pen. First and foremost, this case is quite a bit more versatile, as there are two interchangeable inserts that you can use.

In the box, you'll find the rear case, front bumper, a kickstand insert, and another insert that includes an S Pen Fold Edition. Swapping out the two inserts is quite easy, as you just place your fingers on either end and push toward the frame.

So not only will you be able to prop up your Fold 4 if you want to watch something hands-free, but you can switch over to the S Pen insert depending on your needs. Personally, I found myself using the S Pen insert more frequently, as it helped to provide some extra grip, while also making the stylus easily accessible without me needing to dig around in my bag.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with Pen: What you won't

There are two major complaints that I have with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with Pen case. The first of which seemingly applies to pretty much all of the best S Pen cases for the Fold 4, and that's the need to use adhesive on the bumper case for the Cover Screen. I'm not exactly keen on needing to use a sticker just to keep my case from falling off, so I end up just using the back cover of whatever case is on my Fold 4.

My other complaint is that using the kickstand insert doesn't leave me feeling very confident that my Fold won't topple over if I try and tap the screen. Let alone if someone accidentally bumps into the table or desk that I'm sitting at.

Lastly, I wanted to point out the charging kerfuffle that comes when trying to wirelessly charge the Fold 4 with this case. To put it simply, you just can't if you are using the S Pen insert, as there's just too much of an angle for your phone to actually charge.

So you'll either have to plug it in, swap out the inserts, or take the back cover off altogether. This might not be a big deal for some, but it's still worth pointing out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with Pen: The competition

If you're looking for an all-in-one case solution for the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and already have the S Pen, then you might want to check out the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro. This sports a built-in S Pen slot along the frame, while also offering an integrated kickstand on the back. Because of this, the phone will lay flat on any surface, making it possible to use your wireless charger without taking the case off.

Another great option, albeit with a slight sacrifice is the Spigen Slim Armor Pro Pen Edition. This is the bulkier version of the Thin Fit P, as it offers hinge protection and an S Pen holder on the right side of the phone. Unfortunately, you won't find a built-in kickstand, and like the Beetle Pro, you'll need to pick up an S Pen Fold Edition separately.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Standing Cover with Pen: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if:

You want a versatile case that includes an S Pen.

You don't already have an S Pen that's compatible with the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

You don't want a super-bulky case for a phone that's already heavy.

You shouldn't buy this if:

You need a sturdy kickstand

You want a case that protects the hinge

Samsung is definitely listening to feedback on its various accessories, as evidenced by the different case options available whenever a new phone is announced. For many, the Standing Cover with Pen is going to be great if you're picking up the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as it offers enough flexibility and versatility, while including an S Pen in the box.

Admittedly, there are still plenty of other and arguably better cases out there, even if you have to purchase the S Pen after the fact. Nevertheless, this case has been my go-to whenever I leave the house and want to make sure I have my S Pen with me. Just don't worry about using the kickstand insert.