Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold A further refinement Following the success that was the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google will take things one step further with the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It'll likely feature a new Tensor G5 chip, a bigger battery, and a larger outer display. Pros Larger, high-brightness outer display (rumored)

Bigger battery capacity with slightly faster charging (rumored)

Best water and dust-resistance capabilities of any foldable (rumored)

3nm-based Tensor G5 platform (expected) Cons Still slow charging speeds compared to the competition (expected)

Thicker than last year's model (rumored)

No camera upgrades (rumored) Google Pixel Fold View at Amazon View at Google Store View at Verizon What started it all Google is at least partially responsible for making usable cover screens the default on foldables, and that began with the Pixel Fold. This is the company's first foldable, featuring a book-style form factor with a wide aspect ratio. Pros The only book-style foldable still around

Solid cameras

Still covered by software support promise Cons Weak performance

Overheating issues

Build quality and durability could be better

Google is relatively new to making foldables, and that's why it took a major leap between the original Pixel Fold and the current Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The company's first foldable was a raw, unproven device that was a step above a prototype, but not by much.

From there, Google stepped up to make the Pixel 9 Pro Fold one of the best foldables on the market, and it looks to do the same with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Based on current rumors and leaks, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will bring a few significant changes. These will likely compound to make the Pixel 10 Pro Fold a much more complete product than the Pixel Fold, but should users of the original upgrade?

The first-generation Pixel Fold is an enigma because it still has plenty of reasons to exist. It sports a wide, book-style form factor you won't find anyone else, and an accessible $650 price point in 2025. As such, the choice to buy the Pixel Fold or Pixel 10 Pro Fold might be trickier than you may think. Here's everything you need to know about how these two Google foldables compare.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Google)

Google already confirmed the Pixel 10 lineup in a series of teasers, and set a Made by Google launch event for Aug. 20. The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be revealed at this event, which starts at 10 a.m. PT and will be livestreamed across official Google channels.

Rumors point to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold being offered in two colorways: Jade and Moonstone. The first is an eye-catching finish with green and gold hues, while the latter is a more traditional silver-blue.

As for pricing and availability, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to start with 256GB of storage and could be priced at $1,799. Some earlier reports suggested that Google might slash prices this year, but those have simmered down recently. You'll be able to configure the phone with up to 1TB of storage.

The original Google Pixel Fold was released in June 2023 for $1,799. It's still available through Google's retail partners, most recently dropping to $650 on Amazon for the base storage configuration. Even the upgraded 512GB model is only $100 more, making the Pixel Fold one of the cheapest large foldable phones you can get in new condition. It's available in Obsidian and Porcelain, though the former is more common these days.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: Design and displays

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The expected form factors of the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the original Pixel Fold couldn't be more different. Google initially broke the mold by making the Pixel Fold with a wide aspect ratio. It offers an expansive cover display that is both wider and shorter than a typical smartphone. When opened, the Pixel Fold featured a book-style display that was more rectangular than square.

Starting with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold released last year, Google shifted its foldable aspect ratios to be more like the OnePlus Open and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The phone wasn't nearly as wide or short, and the aspect ratio felt more like a slab smartphone. When opened, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is more square than the Pixel Fold, and it doesn't look much like a book anymore.

You can look at the aspect ratio differences between all these foldable phones in the photo below, with the Pixel Fold and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the middle.

From left to right: OnePlus Open, Google Pixel Fold, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. (Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

This should give you a decent idea of how the Pixel Fold will compare to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, because Google isn't expected to make many design changes this year. The cover display is rumored to get a tad bit larger, growing to 6.4 inches. It's believed that Google will slim down the bezel and hinge assembly to the left of the cover screen to fit the bigger screen. On the inside, there will be an 8-inch OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate support.

This is larger than the Pixel Fold, which packed a 7.6-inch OLED panel on the inside with 120Hz support and only 1,450 nits of peak brightness. The cover screen is smaller too, at 5.8 inches. The real differences lie in the aspect ratios, however. The Pixel Fold's main screen has a 17.4:9 aspect ratio, whereas the Pixel 10 Pro Fold should have a 1:1 square aspect ratio.

It's impossible to know which form factor is best without considering your individual needs. If you like to read on your foldable, you might actually prefer the book or e-reader vibe of the Pixel Fold. Want to multitask and run full-size apps side-by-side? The Pixel 10 Pro Fold's main screen will feel like two Pixels smashed together. It all depends on what you're looking for.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Pixel Fold has lackluster build quality, and it all boils down to the lack of dust resistance. The phone is only IPX8-certified for water-resistance. This causes a problem because dust can quickly creep into the hinge assembly, preventing the Pixel Fold from opening completely flat. It could also make the Pixel Fold more susceptible to screen damage.

By comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to be the first foldable to be IP68-certified — the highest level of dust-resistance available. It would be a major breakthrough for Google. Paired with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outside, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be an insanely durable phone.

The Pixel Fold is a behemoth, measuring 12.1mm thick when folded and weighing 283 grams. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be thinner and lighter at 10.8mm thick and weighing 258 grams, but it's worth noting that's actually a slight regression compared to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The performance disparity between the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro Fold and the original Pixel Fold will be massive. The first-generation Google foldable is powered by the Tensor G2 platform — a system-on-a-chip riddled with issues. Slow speeds and overheating problems were just a few problems that affected the Tensor G2 processor and by extension, the Pixel Fold. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be powered by the Tensor G5, which should be the best Tensor chip upgrade ever.

Google is reportedly making the switch from Samsung Foundry to TSMC for this Tensor G5 chipset, and using the latter's 3nm process. This advanced fabrication process puts Tensor closer in line with Qualcomm and Apple processors. It will almost certainly result in faster speeds and more power. Plus, Google is said to be using more custom chip components in the Tensor G5, which should help with efficiency and optimization.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications Category Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (rumored/assumed) Google Pixel Fold Folding display 8-inch OLED, LTPO (1-120Hz), 2076 x 2152 resolution, 373 ppi, 2700 nits peak brightness 7.6-inch 120Hz OLED (1-120Hz), 6:5 aspect ratio, 2208 x 1840 (380 PPI), HDR, 1,450 nits peak brightness, Ultra Thin Glass with plastic protective layer Cover display 6.4-inch OLED, 3,000 nits peak brightness 5.8-inch 120Hz OLED (60-120Hz), 17.4:9 aspect ratio, 2092 x 1080, 1,550 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus Operating System Android 16 Android 13 (upgradeable) Processor Google Tensor G5 Google Tensor G2 RAM 16GB 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB 256GB, 512GB UFS 3.1 Battery 5,015mAh 4,821mAh (dual 2,410mAh batteries) Charging 23W wired, 15W wireless (with Qi2) 21W fast charging, 7.5W wireless charging Rear cameras 48MP main + 10.5MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto (5x optical zoom) 48MP main + 10.8MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto (5x optical zoom) Selfie cameras 10MP (cover display) + 10MP (folding display) 9.5MP (cover display) + 8MP (folding display) Dimensions Folded (155.2 x 76.3 x 10.8mm); Unfolded (155.2 x 150.4 x 5.2mm) 79.5 x 139.7 x 12.1mm (folded); 158.7 x 139.7 x 5.8mm (unfolded) Weight 258g 283g Colors Moonstone, Jade Obsidian, Porcelain Durability IP68 IPX8

As such, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold should improve upon the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and both will blow the Pixel Fold out of the water. The new foldable will be better at AI tasks, gaming, and thermal management. It's a big reason to buy or upgrade to the Pixel 10 Pro Fold compared to using the Pixel Fold daily.

(Image credit: Geekbench)

The original Pixel Fold is still receiving software upgrades and will get Android OS updates through the end of its five-year promise that began in 2023. It shipped with Android 13, but is upgradeable. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be sold with Android 16 out of the box and get seven years of Android OS upgrades thereafter.

Battery life and charging are slightly improved on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold compared to the Pixel Fold, according to rumors. The new model is expected to come with a 5,015mAh battery capacity, up from the Pixel Fold's 4,821mAh rating. Additionally, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is said to be able to charge at 2W faster than the Pixel Fold over a cable, maxing out at 23W. It'll also be able to support Qi2 15W charging at a minimum, while the Pixel Fold is stuck at 7.5W wireless charging.

The two phones' camera layouts are surprisingly similar, at least on paper. Both will have a 48MP main camera and a telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom. Plus, both have similar ultrawide lenses, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold reportedly getting a 10.5MP sensor over the Pixel Fold's 10.8MP sensor. The new one will have better selfie cams, with both the main and cover displays sporting 10MP lenses.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold vs. Pixel Fold: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold is rumored to be a more complete package than the Pixel Fold, and that isn't surprising. What is surprising is the fact that there are reasons to buy and use both in 2025. Depending on what you're looking for from a foldable, either of these handsets could fit the bill.

If you have a Pixel Fold and like it, stick with it. The phone is still covered by software support, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have a different form factor, for better for worse. Wanting a cheap price of entry or a wide aspect ratio are two more reasons to go with the original Pixel Fold over the upcoming one.

Otherwise, those wanting the best Google foldable will probably have to buy the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. We'll have to wait until its official announcement to know exactly what it'll bring.