Call off the search - Verizon has THE Google Pixel 10 Pro deal to beat

The Google Pixel 10 series is scheduled to hit store shelves on August 28th, but you don't need to wait to score a great deal on these flagship phones. Preorder the Google Pixel 10 Pro from Verizon and you could get the device for FREE when you add a line or upgrade to the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan.

You'll still need to pay the $40 activation fee, but this is nevertheless an exceptional opportunity for anyone who's sick of all the Pixel 10 deals that require a trade-in. That being said, if you do have something to trade in, Verizon is offering up to $1,000 of promo credits over 36 months.

Google Pixel 10 Pro 128GB: $999.99 FREE with eligible data plan at Verizon Head to Verizon and add a line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan and the carrier will hook you up with $999.99 over 36 months, no trade-in required. That's enough to make the AI-boosted flagship completely free! Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want an AI-powered smartphone with great cameras and years of software support; you're already a Verizon user or willing to switch.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for a trade-in opportunity; you don't care about AI stuff; you're already the proud owner of a Pixel 9 Pro.

Although we haven't had the opportunity to give the Google Pixel 10 Pro a comprehensive review just yet, our early hands-on tests reveal a device that could easily earn a place among the best Android phones released in 2025. Powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset, the Pixel 10 Pro comes with 16GB of RAM as standard, plus you get some new camera tech, the latest AI capabilities, and Qi2 magnetic charging support.

The phone also boasts a stunning 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display with a Gorilla Victus 2 construction and IP68 ingress protection. And like top-rated phones released this year, the entire Google Pixel 10 flagship lineup guarantees seven years of OS and security upgrades straight out of the box.

(Image credit: Nandika Ravi/Android Central)

Like I mentioned above, you'll have to sign up for the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate to be eligible for the Verizon deal, but these unlimited plans are fortunately pretty great if you can afford them. Both plans get you unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon's famous 5G Ultra Wideband network, plus you get premium mobile hotspot data and the ability to mix and match your perks every month.

The Unlimited Plus and Unlimited Ultimate plans start at $80/month and $90/month for a single line, respectively, but you can drop the price considerably by taking advantage of Verizon's multi-line discounts. There's also a 3-year price lock guarantee with all Verizon plans.

Indeed, compared to the Pixel 9 Pro, this year's flagship may not be the dramatic transformation you were hoping for, but the Pixel 10 Pro proves that Google is still great at making phones that are innovative where it counts. This is especially true if you care about AI features and camera performance in your phones. Is it worth the upgrade if you're already using a Pixel 9 Pro? It's hard to say, but I certainly wouldn't buy the Google Pixel 10 Pro without a great preorder deal attached.