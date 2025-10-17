Verizon is offering a FREE Google Pixel 10 Pro when you open a new line, no trade-in required
That's $1,000 in value, compared to buying the phone new.
Every now and again, cell carriers will launch a free phone deal in exchange for starting a new line. For example, right now Verizon is offering the Google Pixel 10 Pro for free with select plans and the purchase of a new line, and it doesn't even require a trade-in.
Both the Pixel 10 Pro and the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL are some of our favorite phones on the market, with the former boasting a 6.3-inch OLED screen, Qi2 magnet implementation, and a powerful CPU that makes it a performance beast. Plus, it's well-liked for its battery life, Google Gemini AI features, and a great set of cameras that are perfect for parents, photography and videography enthusiasts, or just casual users who want crisp, clear images and videos.
If you like a smaller form factor and you were already considering going with a Pixel phone, this might be a good opportunity to consider picking the 10 Pro up.
Google Pixel 10 Pro (128GB): $999.99 free with select plan and new line
One of Verizon's latest free phone deals is for the powerful Google Pixel 10 Pro, a relatively compact performance monster that usually retails for $1,000. The deal is available for select phone plans when buyers start a new line, and there's no trade-in required, which we love.
✅Recommended if: you're looking for a carrier discount on a phone that doesn't compromise on overall performance; you've liked other Pixel devices in the past and were considering staying in that lane; you want a phone with great battery life, a small display, and Pixelsnap Qi2 integration.
❌Skip this deal if: you'd prefer to upgrade to the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL, which is our top pick in the best phone for parents category, and you have the budget to do so; you have sensitive eyes and need a phone with industry-leading PWM rates; you don't want to start a new Verizon line or aren't eligible for the selected plans.
The Google Pixel 10 Pro is a solid smartphone, featuring a bright, vibrant 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display that can reach 3300 nits of brightness and has a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with powerful cameras, including an ultrawide lens with macro focus, the highly useful 15W Pixelsnap Qi2 charging integration, and seven years of OS updates.
The Pixel 10 Pro is backed by the Google Tensor G5 processor, which is largely responsible for the device's smooth performance. It also sports 16GB of RAM and 30W wired charging. This particular deal is for the base-level 128GB version of the 10 Pro, though most casual users (or those with cloud storage) can make that work.
All in all, if you're already a Verizon customer or were thinking about switching, this is a great way to score a free Google Pixel phone, though you'll want to act while supplies last.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Zach is a writer and reporter who has been covering Apple, Android, and other tech companies and products since 2020. His work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, KRON4 San Francisco, CleanTechnica, and many other publications. When he isn't covering tech, you can find him drinking coffee, spending time outside, or watching classic movies with his cats.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.