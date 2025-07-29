Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE screen protectors 2025

There's a significant overlap between the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE screen protectors and the best Flip 6 screen guards. This is because the Flip 7 FE is basically a re-released version of the last-gen foldable, with a few minor changes made to the insides.

Most smartphone accessory brands seem to have added the Flip 7 FE's name next to pre-existing screen protectors for the Flip 6. This is understandable, considering both phones share the same displays — a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch internal foldable display. Based on the nature of both displays, you should get a sturdy tempered glass for the cover screen and a flexible TPU or PET plastic film for the inner screen. Here are your best options.

Get at least two screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Ferilinso 3 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6/Z Flip 7 FE View at Amazon Best overall Ferilinso's under-$10 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE screen protectors are mighty affordable. You get three tempered glass front screen protectors, flexible plastic films, and lens protectors, as well as a cleaning kit, non-slip mat, and installation frame. Supershieldz 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Screen Protector TPU View at Amazon Best alternative If you want an all-plastic alternative, the Supershieldz 2 Pack Screen Protector TPU kit is right for you. This set includes two self-healing TPU plastic films for each of the Flip 7 FE's screens. TPU films like these are super thin, offering better touch response. JETech Front Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 2025 / Z Flip 6 2024 3-Pack View at Amazon Best front protector If you're not looking to touch the factory-installed internal screen guard, all you need is a tempered glass for the cover screen. The JETech Front Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 2025 is a three-pack that includes a helpful alignment tool. Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 / Z Flip 7 FE 2 Pack View at Amazon Best for privacy It costs twice as much as the regular three-pack, but the Ferilinso Privacy Screen Protector kit is an all-inclusive deal, so it's worth it if you value privacy. This kit includes a frame, an anti-slip mat, a cleaning kit, and four glass and plastic screen protectors. IQShield Z Flip 7 FE 2025/Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (2-Pack) Anti-Bubble Clear Film View at Amazon Best anti-bubble IQShield is a great bubble-free option when looking at TPU films for your Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The brand has its own proprietary bubble-free formula for screen protectors, so you don't have to worry about air getting trapped under these films during installation. YWXTW EZ Alignment Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6/Z Flip 7 FE Screen Protector View at Amazon Best cheap The YWXTW EZ Alignment Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6/Z Flip 7 FE Screen Protector is a complete solution when it comes to screen protection. It's hard to believe this cheap-as-chips kit includes two sets of screen protectors, two frames, and two lens protectors.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE screen protectors come in various packages

There are tons of great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE screen protectors available on the market. If you're upgrading from the Flip 6 or even the Flip 5, you can use the spares leftover from multi-packs you bought in the past. This is because the Flip 7 FE, Flip 6, and Flip 5 share screen dimensions across the board.

When it comes to folding phones, you are not encouraged to change the internal folding screen's screen protector that comes pre-installed from the factory. In that case, buy something like the JETech Front Screen Protector for Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE 2025 / Z Flip 6 2024 3-Pack. This set of three hardy tempered glass front screen protectors comes with an easy-install frame. These glass protectors have case-friendly edges that don't hinder phone cover usage.

If you've done this before and feel confident in your ability, however, you can go ahead and purchase all-inclusive kits for your Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The best deal around is the Ferilinso 3 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6/7 FE. It has three of each: a glass camera lens protector, a tempered glass cover screen protector, and a flexible protective film for the internal display. These screen protectors repel fingerprints, keeping your screens crystal clear. You also get a comprehensive cleaning kit, a non-slip mat, and an installation frame. Ferilinso also offers a pricier two-pack variant of this kit with darkened screen protectors for privacy-focused individuals.