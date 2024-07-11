Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 screen protectors 2024

The list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 screen protectors could go on and on, mainly because you can use the last-gen Z Flip 5's screen guards on the device as well. Still, we recommend buying dedicated screen protectors for the Z Flip 6 unless clearly specified as fit for both phones by the screen protector brand.

Since the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has two displays, naturally you need two screen protectors. Tempered glass protectors are readily available for the external screen, but you won't find glass protection for the internal folding screen. However, high-quality TPU films provide more than satisfactory protection for your phone's vulnerable insides.

Get solid screen guards for your Galaxy Z Flip 6

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Supershieldz 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Screen Protector TPU View at Amazon Best overall Supershieldz offers the best deal, the best value, and the best quality screen protection for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. There are two high-grade, self-repairing TPU films for each of the Flip 6's screens in the box. All that for less than $10 is a steal. Ferilinso 3 Pack Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 View at Amazon Best budget Ferilinso's three-pack includes a trio of each: a tempered glass protector for the outside screen, a privacy TPU film for the inside screen, and a camera lens. This set also includes an installation frame for the external screen, but not one for the internal one. Spigen GlasTR EZ FIT for Galaxy Z Flip 6 View at Amazon Best premium Spigen's tempered glass GlasTR EZ FIT screen protector touts 9H hardness, making it a tough nut to crack. The screen guard is only for the front display though, so you'll have to get a film for the internal screen separately. Spigen includes an excellent assistive frame with this two-pack. YWXTW EZ Alignment Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Screen Protector View at Amazon Best all-in-one The YWXTW EZ Alignment Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Screen Protector has everything you need, making it the most comprehensive kit for your foldable. There are tempered glass camera lenses, tempered glass screen protectors, soft TPU films, cleaning tools, a non-slip mat, and two easy-install frames for both displays. OMOTON Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Screen Protector View at Amazon Best value OMOTON includes everything that the YWXTW kit does, but the internal installation tool is a little more complex to use. If you don't mind a bit of a challenge, you get three protectors for each of the Flip's displays as well as three camera lens guards. JETech Front Privacy Screen Protector for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 View at Amazon Best privacy Anti-spy screen protectors like the JETech Front Privacy Screen Protector appear dark from afar, thus keeping your business to yourself. This two-pack of privacy screen protectors for the Galaxy Z Flip 6's outer screen is made of hardy tempered glass and comes with a frame.

Choosing the right screen protection kit for your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

You could grab one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 screen protectors, or you could opt for the best Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen protector and call it a day. Since Flip 5 screen guards are older, they are much cheaper and have been thoroughly reviewed by users in the past year so you'll know if you picked a good one. However, newer screen protectors made for the Flip 6 will fit better, but they might cost a tad more.

You don't get to choose between tempered glass and TPU films when it comes to the

Z Flip 6. Since the internal display bends, you have no other choice but to go for a plastic screen guard that's flexible. The external screen is the traditional kind though, so you have some leeway there. If you don't like the thickness of glass, TPU films are a great alternative.

The Supershieldz 2 Pack Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Screen Protector TPU is the ideal screen protection kit for anyone since it costs less than $10 and still includes two flexible, self-healing TPU screen guards for both displays of the Flip 6. The price is too good to be ignored and Supershieldz is a well-known player in the game.

If you'd like a more comprehensive kit with installation guides and things like anti-slip mats, you'll be better off buying Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 screen protector sets from Ferilinso, YWXTW, or OMOTON.

Once you're done getting decent screen protection for your Samsung flip phone, be sure to grab one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases to protect the phone's other parts.