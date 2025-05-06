Can I use a Motorola Razr 2024 case on a Razr 2025? Best answer: Yes, you absolutely can. The Motorola Razr 2024 and Motorola Razr 2025 have identical dimensions, so you can use cases for both phones interchangeably.

You would think it's the exact same phone, but it's not

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Let's go a little more in-depth about the Motorola Razr 2025 and its last-gen counterpart, the Razr 2024. Both devices have the exact same measurements, and they even weigh the same.

It's not always true that these factors determine whether you can use the same case on both phones though. After all, Samsung is notorious for changing camera lens positions or button placement just enough that you can't use an older case on a newer phone model. However, Motorola didn't go down that path and we are thankful for it.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dimensions Motorola Razr 2025 Motorola Razr 2024 Unfolded 171.3 x 74 x 7.3 mm 171.3 x 74 x 7.3 mm Folded 88.1 x 74 x 15.9 mm 88.1 x 74 x 15.9 mm Weight 6.63 oz 6.63 oz

The Motorola Razr 2025 and the Motorola Razr 2024 are mirror images of each other, except for the color options (and of course the internals are completely different, but that doesn't matter here). Everything from the button placement to the location of the cameras is identical. This is what makes it possible for you to use a Motorola Razr 2024 case on the newer Razr 2025.

In fact, most smartphone case manufacturers that cater to Motorola didn't even bother to release new cases made specifically for the Motorola Razr 2025. As far as I've seen, a good 80% to 90% of them have just renamed their pre-existing product listings for Razr 2024 cases to include the Razr 2025.

This isn't a bad thing. In fact, it's quite the opposite. Manufacturers don't need to make a new mould to make new cases for the latest Razr model, so the price stays the same. And since the Razr 2024 is already old now, its cases are cheaper than they were at the Razr 2024 launch.

This means all Razr 2025 owners have access to a cheaper and much more diverse and wider assortment of cases than they would if they had bought another newly launched phone, like the Pixel 9a. The cherry on top is that it's good for the environment too, since you can reuse your old case should you choose to upgrade. Everybody wins.