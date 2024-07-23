Do Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases fit the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6?

Can the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 fit cases made for the Galaxy Z Flip 5? Best answer: No. Some Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases appear to fit the Galaxy Z Flip 6, but this is not recommended as some design elements won't line up or will be covered completely by older cases.

Should you use an older Galaxy Z Flip 5 case on the Galaxy Z Flip 6?

Even though the Galaxy Z Flip 6 looks almost identical to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, refinements to the design make it so that many older cases may not properly fit the new phone, a tactic companies have used for a while to help drive sales of accessories. One example is the cameras, which are not physically larger thanks to the colored ring around the sensor. Many cases are designed for the exact dimensions of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cameras, meaning they won't fit the Galaxy Z Flip 6 because of this.

Additionally, if you can find a case that properly fits around the cameras, the frame of these phones is different enough that the older cases will not fit snugly on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, even if it appears to. This is because the frame on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is slightly curved on both ends toward the display and rear panels, and cases were designed to adhere to this curve.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a completely flat frame, so there is a sharp angle where the frame and the back cover panel connect. This will cause cases to lift slightly off the body of the phone, as opposed to gripping the body tightly to provide the necessary protection.

Instead of trying to reuse older Galaxy Z Flip 5 cases, you should consider buying one of the best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases to properly protect your device. There are many to choose from, including first-party cases from Samsung, like the LED-powered Flipsuit case that lights up and automatically matches your cover screen to the design. There are also many third-party cases that you may like from our favorite brands like Thinborne, Caseology, and Spigen, and we would recommend looking at any of those as they may be cheaper than going for a first-party Samsung case.

While you're at it, we recommend buying a Galaxy Z Flip 6 screen protector to protect the cover screen from drops. Fortunately, since the Galaxy Z Flip 6 has the same size cover screen as its predecessor, you should be able to get away with using Galaxy Z Flip 5 screen protectors if you have any unused ones lying around.

