Will Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases fit the Z Flip 4? Unfortunately, almost all Galaxy Z Flip 3 cases are incompatible with the Z Flip 4 and do not fit the new Samsung foldable.

You can't swap cases between your Flip 4 and Flip 3

Although Samsung only made incremental changes when bumping up the Z Flip 3 to the Flip 4, the shape and size specs of both foldables are not identical. Small differences such as the width of the bezels and camera placement make it difficult to use a Flip 4 case interchangeably with your Flip 3 or vice versa.

Category Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Dimensions (unfolded) 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9mm 166 x 72.2 x 6.9mm Dimensions (folded) 84.9 x 71.9 x 15.9-17.1mm 86.4 x 72.2 x 17.1mm

It is a darn shame that you can't use your Z Flip 3 case on your next-gen flippable from Samsung. Not only is a Flip 4 case more expensive than an average phone cover, but purchasing a new accessory and discarding the older one also creates more plastic waste which collects in a landfill somewhere, poisoning our planet.

If you are extremely committed, there is one option available. Speck is the only brand that we have come across so far with a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 case that is backward compatible.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

You can get the basic Speck Presidio Perfect Clear Case for your Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Flip 4. It fits both devices nicely as we tested and you can choose between a bare-bones variant or a glittery option.

Speck's Presidio Clear is by no means the most protective cover, but it does feature an antimicrobial coating that kills germs as well as drop protection from a height of 13 meters. We were also impressed by the solid hinge mechanism of the Samsung Galaxy Flip cover.