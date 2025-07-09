What you need to know

Android’s Photo Picker is getting a much-needed search bar, making it easier to find specific photos without scrolling endlessly.

The new search feature is currently being tested with a limited group of users, appearing above the Photos and Collections tabs.

Google is also working on a timeline slider to help users navigate large photo collections more efficiently.

Android’s Photo Picker has always made it easy to share pictures across your favorite messaging apps or social networks, but finding a particular photo hasn't been so much. That’s about to change, as an upcoming update is adding a search bar, making it way easier to track down the exact image you need without endless scrolling.

As per a report from Android Authority, Google is giving Android’s Photo Picker an overhaul with a handy search feature to help you find pictures faster. On top of that, a new date scrubber is in the works, so scrolling through endless photos will be a whole lot easier.

The Photo Picker is all about keeping your privacy intact by letting you pick just the photos, GIFs, or videos you actually want to share, without handing apps full access to your entire gallery.

Unlike the old system, it puts you in control, cutting the risk of apps snooping through your personal stuff.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

While the Photo Picker is great at keeping your pictures and videos private, let’s not pretend it wasn’t missing some basics. Top of the list, for example, is the lack of a search bar.

If you’ve ever had to dig through a mess of random images just to find that one screenshot, you know the struggle. That’s why finally getting a search tool feels less like a new feature and more like a long-awaited fix.

Gradual rollout

Google seems to be quietly rolling out the new Photo Picker search feature to a small group of users. Once it hits your device, you’ll spot a new search bar sitting right above the Photos and Collections tabs. It works kind of like the basic search in Google Photos, with just a quick way to find shots of certain people or scenes without digging forever.

Tap the new search bar, type in a keyword, and you’re looking at the photo you need. This feels like a throwback to the early Google Photos days, before all the fancy AI tools.