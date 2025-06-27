What you need to know

Google announced an update for Photos that makes its Ask Photos feature faster for broad/basic queries.

Now, when asking about general terms like "beaches" or "dogs," Ask Photos will display relevant results first while Gemini works to bring more specific results.

Ask Photos kicked off its early access in September 2024, but a recent update from earlier this year reworked its Gemini chat UI.

Google's preparing to expand its AI search for photos on Android; however, the feature is picking up the pace for results in its latest update.

The company highlighted an upcoming update for Ask Photos, its AI-based search function in Google Photos, in a keyword blog post. Specifically, Google states it's addressing an prominent issue users have voiced in feedback reports about how "slow" Ask Photos is at returning results. However, this seems to be restricted to the AI's ability to fulfill queries about general/broad things like "beaches" and "dogs," per Google.

The update beginning to rollout this week should make Ask Photos a lot faster at returning answers, but the AI won't stop there.

Google says "You’ll now see results right away" when asking about broader topics you may have in your gallery. Gemini will keep working behind-the-scenes to "find the most relevant photos or information." From the post's example, it seems that Ask Photos will immediately fulfill your query with a grid view of images that correlate to your interest.

Above that will be a smooth Gemini animation of it looking through your photos before delivering the "Best Results" that it think matches your search.

Ask (Gemini) Photos

(Image credit: Google)

Joining this update is a wider rollout of Ask Photos in Google Photos. The brief patch notes states the feature is finally opening up "beyond early access" to English-based users in the U.S. who are 18 and above.

The company's AI-based search in Google Photos started showing up last September when Labs made its early access waitlist available. Throughout its testing, Gemini has remained at the center of the feature to help users discover content you have via your text query. Gemini was given the ability to understand queries based on people, food, and places but, as we've seen from reported user feedback, the AI can take a little longer than some would like.

Now, fulfilling these requests should come a lot faster for users just looking for a wide range of what they have.

Ask Photos also underwent a slight UI rework earlier this year. Google cleaned up the chat interface, leading off with a "try asking" section full of suggested actions. It's also this UI that'll be flooded with your photos as Gemini tries to find what you're looking for, alongside its text reply of the content it found for you.