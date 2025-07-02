What you need to know

Google detailed an update rolling out for its Photos app that revamps its photo view.

Now, users will find "glanceable" photo information, as well as a newly refined action menu with useful options for photo management.

The update also includes new three-dot menus for photo stacks and bursts, as well as new badges for live photos.

Google says it's bringing these adjustments to iOS devices; however, these are "coming soon" to Android.

Google is starting to roll out a huge Photos app update, which brings a redesign to "several" key areas.

In a Google Photos community post, the company highlighted an interest in revamping the photo viewing experience on mobile devices. Google focused on rolling out a more "intuitive" UI update for Photos app users when looking back at their memories. To begin, Google Photos will now display "glanceable" date, time, and location information above a photo. The post states this should "make it easier to pinpoint" when and where the image was taken.

However, the location part of it is something users will need to have active for it to work.

(Image credit: Google)

On the other hand, the Photos update is reworking its actions menu. Google says these improvements should help with its "usability and navigation." Via the three-dot menu when viewing a photo, users will find actions like Google Lens, Create, Cast, and more. Other important actions that users might need are listed at the bottom of the photo view UI.

Lastly, Google is bringing in Light Mode. It adds that Photos will switch up its theme (dark and light) based on your device's set preference.

When it comes to viewing photo stacks or bursts, Google Photos will display a small three-dot menu beside its thumbnail at the bottom of the UI. From there, the post says users will find options to change the stack's top photo, remove an image from the stack, unstack, and a multi-select option.

Rounding out the update are Google Photos' new badges in photo view.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recent Happenings in Google Photos

(Image credit: Google)

These badges are said to give users a little more utility right from the view screen. Live photos can be played or paused via a new badge at the top. Additionally, users can change a photo's category, save a shared photo, or backup a picture.

Google states these updates are already available on iOS; however, the same package is "coming soon" for Android.

In May, Google Photos turned 10, and with it came two major updates for the app. The in-app photo editor received a refresh, bringing AI-powered suggestions. Google said its AI suggestions will combine several of the app's built-in editing tools, so users need only tap once to apply the changes for a spruced-up photo. However, users still have the option of tapping individual parts of their photo to edit those specifically.

Additionally, the Photos app supports QR codes for albums, so you can share them more easily.

Another update saw Google upgrade Photos' old HDR effect with a better Ultra HDR version. Placed in the "Adjust" tab, users can apply a stronger HDR editing effect to their pictures, boosting some of those original details.