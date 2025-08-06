What you need to know

Spotify is making an announcement this week regarding an increase in Premium pricing; however, it won't affect every user.

In a Newsroom post, the music streaming platform announced that it will soon change the Premium ibilling prices for users in several regions in September. Spotify states it will raise the price of the "Premium Individual" plan from €10.99 to €11.99 per month. This pricing change will affect consumers in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Additionally, Spotify states users in South Asia and the Middle East will also see this pricing change.

While seeing this pricing change could begin to sway user opinion, Spotify says it's doing it to "continue to innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience." It seems that Spotify will also send out emails to users in the areas where it plans to raise prices. This announcement comes a month before everything takes place, so keep your eyes out.

Users can check Spotify's Premium plan page for the updated prices when the time comes.

Spotify's continued to implement changes

Spotify's been busy as of late in 2025 updating its desktop and mobile apps for users, such as its Discover Weekly patch in July. Actually, that update came during Spotify's 10-year celebration for the Discover Weekly playlist. Alongside those birthday celebrations were two updates: the first brought a refreshed playlist design to users while the second added new controls to "steer the vibe."

If you're looking for something specific in your Discover Weekly playlist, you can choose between "five genres" and let the software work its magic to pair you with tracks you might like.

A couple of months earlier, in May, Spotify rolled out an update for "Queue." While this concerned Premium users more, the update lets users manage songs within their Queue a little easier by placing Shuffle, Smart Shuffle, Repeat, and Sleep Timer in more convenient places. Mobile app users got a small update to playlists, which involved "Adding" and "Editing" options for their content.