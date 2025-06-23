What you need to know

Lossless audio spotted in Spotify app code (v1.2.66) and UI, indicating the feature is finally incoming.

The feature is expected to be exclusive to Spotify Premium subscribers and will support high-resolution playback (up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz).

This development supports earlier reports of a "Music Pro" add-on, suggesting Spotify is prioritizing high-fidelity audio.

Spotify is yet to introduce lossless streaming, and we've seen hints of it going back to 2021. But if recent evidence is any indication, the mode is set to go live soon.

The evidence pops up through Spicetify account on X (via The Verge). It shares that the latest Spotify version 1.2.66 has code referencing the lossless feature.

Spotify 1.2.66 mentions lossless in more parts of UI 👇#NewSpotify #SpotifyLossless #SpotifyLossless (pigeon) is mentioned in "Connect to the device" sidebar & under the artist in NPB (Now Playing Bar)Lossless will be available up to 24-bit/44.1KHz (FLAC + Widevine).Lossless… pic.twitter.com/QYbqg1ZKN3June 19, 2025

Per the shared images, lossless mode is spotted under the "Streaming quality" section unde raudio quality preferences on the music platform. It mentions that using the lossless mode will be utilizing up to 1GB per hour of data, and it supports up to 24-bit/441.kHz playback — with FLAC and Widevine. The code also hints that it would be available on Spotify Connect as well as Web Player.

Users have to further note that the feature seems to be available for the Spotify Premium subscribers only. The Spicetify post further mentions a new Enhance Headphones feature, which the music platform seems to also be working on. However, what the feature precisely does is yet to be determined.

Waiting since 2021

We have been hearing about the Lossless feature coming to Spotify ever since the first announcement made by the company back in 2021. While things didn't materialize, a recent Bloomberg report had indicated Spotify's plans to launch a new add-on subscription tier dubbed Music Pro. It aims to be a budget-friendly add-on, which will likely cost $6 extra on top of the current existing plans.

The prominent aspect of the supposed plan, which is tipped to launch this year, will be including the higher quality audio (HiFi) streaming next to remixing tools, access to concert tickets, and the ability to mix songs from various artists — backed by AI assistance.

Together, the Lossless streaming option spotted on the latest Spotify app indicates that the company is stepping up its game to bring high-quality audio streaming to its users sooner rather than later.