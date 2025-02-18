Spotify could bring new $6 Music Pro add-on tier with HiFi and remix tools

What you need to know

Spotify plans to launch a new add-on subscription tier dubbed Music Pro, priced at $6 per month in the U.S.

The tier will likely comprise higher-quality audio (HiFi), remixing tools, access to concert tickets, and the ability to mix songs from different artists.

The Music Pro tier might also include AI assistance for its users while mixing songs.

Spotify will likely bring a budget-friendly add-on tier costing $6 in the U.S. on top of the existing subscription plans, Bloomberg reports.

The new add-on subscription tier is likely to be dubbed Music Pro, notes Bloomberg citing sources familiar with the matter. It will also include the much-anticipated higher-quality audio, aka HiFi audio, amongst other notable features. For the unaware, we first heard about the streaming platform bringing the HiFi audio experience back in 2021, and yet things seem to have not materialized.

The report, however, states that it will happen this year, although the precise timelines are not yet finalized. In addition to the high-quality audio, Music Pro tier users will also have access to remixing tools and concert tickets. For these, the music streaming company seems to have also held “preliminary talks” with relevant promoters and ticket sellers.

Alongside that, the report notes that Spotify is still working through things like dealing with all major music companies to get the relevant rights. The proposed Music Pro plan will also offer the ability to “mix together songs from different artists.” Additionally, these can include the help of AI too.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

While it sounds like a promising tier update, users will have to shell out around $18 per month, with the addition of the Music Pro tier to the base subscription plan of $12 per month. The prices, however, are believed to vary by geography and cost accordingly, which also applies to the less-developed regions. If and when it happens, the new Music Pro tier will be a phased roll-out globally.

Overall, given the numerous delays over the past few years in achieving higher-quality audio features on Spotify Premium, it is too soon to hold out hope that the aforementioned features will be released this year.