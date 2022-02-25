Best music streaming services Android Central 2022

Music is the heartbeat of our lives. It amps us up before a big test or a cardio workout, and soothes us through grief and loss. Because we expect our music to follow us from device to device, from home to car to work to cafe, having a music streaming service that fits your lifestyle is essential. While there are several music streaming services out there, we're going to focus on services available to much of the world.

Tidal was one of the first music services to provide high-quality lossless audio over streaming, even though it launched with a rather bare selection of artists and songs. Since its inception, Tidal has continued to grow its catalog and added some extra goodies, including high-definition music videos. In addition to the high-quality music available, the company offers more than its fair share of artist exclusive releases and was even live-streaming concerts before it was cool. The feature-set for Tidal is also rather robust since it's available on just about every platform, including its desktop application for Mac and Windows, along with a usable web client. There's smart assistant integration with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, along with the ability to create your own karaoke night with on-device lyrics. While Spotify used to be our pick for the best overall music streaming service, Spotify has yet to give an actual deadline for when its HiFi tier will actually drop. In comparison, the Tidal HiFi plan allows users to stream audio using the lossless format FLAC up to 1411 Kbps, which is better than the audio quality available at any Spotify tier currently available. Pros: Lossless audio

Exclusive music video content

Ability to import existing playlists Cons: Smaller library than Spotify

Limited podcast options

Best overall Tidal HiFi Highest quality music streaming you can get on the go The go-to service for audiophiles, Tidal offers more than 60 million tracks and exclusive music videos and concerts. $10/mo. at Tidal

Best for audio quality: Tidal HiFi Plus

The Tidal HiFi Plus plan is the best streaming service subscription on the market right now for music listeners who really care about the audio quality of the songs they're listening to. While the HiFi Plus plan is a bit pricier at $19.99/month, it includes all the perks of the HiFi tier and boasts Master Quality audio, Dolby Atmos, and Sony 360 Reality Audio. As of January 2022, subscribers to Tidal's HiFi Plus plan will also see up to 10% of their monthly fee distributed to their most-listened-to artists, a move that sets Tidal apart from other major streaming services currently battling artists over royalty payouts. Tidal also recently confirmed it has teamed up with more than 100 major and independent labels to develop and grow this new "user-centric payment system." So, if making sure artists are getting paid is important to you, then HiFi Plus is the best plan for you. Pros: Highest audio quality

User-centrIc payment system

Ability to import existing playlists Cons: More expensive than Spotify Premium

Smaller music library

Limited podcast options

Best for audio quality Tidal HiFi Plus Next level music streaming The Tidal HiFi Plus plan offers the highest-quality audio options and supports direct artist payouts and fan-centered royalties. $20/mo. at Tidal

Best discount: Tidal Student

While Spotify used to be one of the only music streaming services offering a student discount, both Apple Music and Tidal have since added discounted tiers for students. However, Tidal takes things to the next level by offering a 50 percent discount on both its ad-free HiFi and HiFi Plus. Tidal's student discount is also applicable to both high school and higher education students, while Spotify and Apple Music's student discount offer is specific to higher education students at a selection of supported colleges or universities. Beyond its student discount, Tidal also offers a 40 percent discount on all of its HiFi and HiFi Plus plans to current or former Military personnel and active or retired first responders (EMS, EMT, Firefighters, and Police Officers) in the United States. Pros: Discount applies to high school and higher education students

Discount can be applied to HiFi and HiFi Plus plans

Ability to import existing playlists Cons: Student discount isn't available in all countries

Military/First Responders discount only available in the U.S.

Best discount Tidal Student The best plans at discounted rates Tidal makes high-quality streaming more affordable by offering discounts to high school and higher education students. From $5/mo. at Tidal

Best versatile music streaming service: Amazon Music

For the last few years, Amazon has been building up its own music streaming service to combat the Spotifys and Apple Musics of the world. There are two different versions of streaming services for you to pick from, and it all comes down to how much music you want to listen to. Amazon Prime Music is available for Prime subscribers and is included with your monthly or yearly subscription. There are a few limitations, the biggest of which is that the number of available songs to stream or listen to is limited to just two million. However, it's available on all of your potential devices, and you'll still find many of the top hits. If you want some deep tracks, you might want to look into Amazon Music Unlimited. Music Unlimited has all the features one would expect to find when searching for the best music streaming services. There's a free, ad-supported version that allows you to browse an array of playlists of stations. You can also get on board with the Music Unlimited Individual Plan for around $8 per month, but Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to get your feet wet. Pros: Included in your Prime subscription

Option to upgrade to Music Unlimited

Offers a 30-day free trial Cons: Smaller music library

Less-friendly UI

Best versatile music streaming service Amazon Music Perfect for Amazon adopters or those looking for something different Amazon Music has grown into one of the best music streaming services, regardless of whether you use Amazon Alexa or Echo devices. From $8/mo. at Amazon

Best for device-hoppers: Spotify Premium

For the past decade, Spotify has delivered streaming music magic and is undoubtedly one of the most popular subscriptions on the market today. Its vast genre selection, easy-to-understand settings, and useful algorithms ensure that users keep finding new and fantastic music to add to their libraries. While Spotify still offers a free tier, the Spotify Premium plan takes that to the next level with no commercial breaks, unlimited skips, and a larger media library. Thanks to Spotify Connect and the many, many platforms Spotify makes dedicated apps for — from Android TV to Wear OS and everywhere in between — you'll also be able to listen to your library just about anywhere. Specifically, Spotify offers an easy-to-use web client that doesn't require any downloads or installations to easily use on a managed computer at work or school. Still, there's also a desktop client available for more intense library management and offline playback. While Spotify also doesn't have a device limit for streaming, its five-device, 10,000-song limit on offline content can spell trouble for those who download massive playlists and their entire library for offline listening. As mentioned above, Spotify continues to be one of the most intuitive streaming services. It also edges out both Tidal and Apple Music regarding music discovery. That being said, the uncertainty surrounding the launch of the Spotify HiFi tier puts it a step behind Tidal when it comes to audio quality. Spotify also hasn't made a strong effort to work with artists to negotiate more fair payouts, which may be an issue for some music fans. Pros: Allows you to stream music over Wi-Fi

Works on PCs and mobile devices

Available to all Spotify service plans. Cons: Requires Wi-Fi connection

Limitations on offline listening

Payment isn't user or artist-centric

Best for device-hoppers Spotify Premium Perfect if you switch between multiple devices Spotify's intuitive design and cross-platform support make it easy to access your favorite songs on any device at any time. $10/mo. at Spotify

Best for play music converts: YouTube Music

Now that Google Play Music is gone, it's been replaced by Google's next music venture, YouTube Music. Keeping with the family for streaming content, Google has branded it to YouTube, considering the platform's popularity. YouTube Music features a library of more than 40 million songs and, as you would expect, includes many music videos to sit back and enjoy. If you're the type who wants to download their favorite playlists to listen back to later on, you won't run into any issues. YouTube Music Premium subscribers can download songs, albums, or playlists right to their phone, so you can still listen to your favorites even if you don't have a stable internet connection. The Premium subscription starts at $10 per month for individuals or $15 per month for families. Students can get in on the fun for just $5 per month, but there's even a free tier if you're willing to put up with some ads. You can also sign up for YouTube Premium for the same $10 per month and get an ad-free experience across YouTube and YouTube Music. One of the big reasons why Spotify continues to be a fan favorite has everything to do with the algorithms used to provide generated playlists. YouTube Music has a few algorithms of its own, but when pitting YouTube Music vs. Spotify, we noticed some improvement with playlists such as My Supermix, Discover Mix, and others. But as is the case with any music streaming service, the more you listen, the better the playlists will get. We also finally have a proper YouTube Music app for our Android smartwatches. While the app was initially limited to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, YouTube Music started rolling out to additional Wear OS 2 smartwatches in late 2021. These included Gen 6 smartwatches from Fossil and Michael Kors, as well as Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, Pro 3 Cellular/LTE, and E3 models. Pros: Free to signup

Smart search feature

Ability to turn on audio-only mode Cons: Smaller music library

Only paid subscribers can listen offline

Not available in all countries

Best for play music converts YouTube Music The Play Music replacement YouTube has been improving the algorithms within YouTube Music to ensure better playlists, radio stations, and offline playlists. $10/mo. at YouTube Music

Best value: YouTube Premium

Twelve bucks a month for a robust, stable music player with a built-in music locker service (Google Play Music), the best experience on the most popular video platform in the world (YouTube), and a brand-new but slightly buggy music service built atop the biggest music catalog in the world, including fan content and non-commercially-available music (YouTube Music)? Yeah, sign me up. YouTube Premium is a video subscription that removes ads and unlocks premium features in five apps: YouTube, YouTube Music, YouTube Kids, YouTube Gaming, And YouTube VR. Name another video subscription with that kind of value. No, really, I'll wait. Once upon a time, you could subscribe to YouTube, YouTube Music, or Google Play Music and get access to premium service on all of them, but recent changes to Google's pricing policies have changed things. Pay for YouTube Music, and you just get YouTube Music. Pay for YouTube Premium, and you get everything. Pros: Unlocks premium features in six apps

Includes built-in music locker service

Massive music catalog Cons: Steeper price than many platforms

No lyrics feature

Not available in all countries

Best Value YouTube Premium Get the most bang for your buck YouTube Premium is the pick for those who use and want access to many streaming services, including ad-free YouTube. $12/mo. at YouTube

The best service for you When it comes to which music streaming is the best, it comes down to what makes a specific music service the best for you and your family. That being said, we think Tidal has made huge strides since it launched and is only becoming more appealing to die-hard music fans who aren't happy with the direction of Spotify. And while Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music also have their perks and discounts, Tidal still stands out regarding audio quality and artist support.