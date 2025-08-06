Google Pixel Watch 4 Another step forward The Google Pixel Watch 4 will launch soon, building on Google's quest to make the definitive Wear OS smartwatch. It's expected to feature a new charging system and a thicker chassis, but those trade-offs may come with longer battery life and better performance. Pros New-look screen with smaller bezel

Redesigned charging system and longer battery life

Wear OS 6 available out of the box

Could ship with an upgraded processor Cons Thicker design

Third proprietary charger in four generations

Health and fitness data will still rely on Fitbit Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Preorder at Amazon View at Samsung View at Samsung A new path for Classic Samsung merged the Classic and Ultra design styles in creating the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which may or may not resonate with fans. There's still a physical rotating crown, an expansive health suite, and nearly two-day battery life. Pros Useful and intuitive rotating bezel

Brighter than older models

Massive 64GB storage capacity

Wear OS 6-based One UI 8 Watch is excellent

Some might find the new model stylish Cons Squircle design isn't for everyone

New band connection system renders old straps incompatible

More expensive

Only one size

It's officially smartwatch season — Samsung just released the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup and Google is set to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 series next month. This year, we were graced with a new "classic" Wear OS watch from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It slightly breaks from tradition, moving to a squircle case while retaining its circular screen and satisfying rotating bezel.

There is a lot about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic that screams vintage, but the new modern touches might not be well-received by Classic fans. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Watch has historically been a very modern-feeling smartwatch. Will the polarizing Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic be enough to push buyers toward the upcoming Pixel Watch 4? Let's review how these two great smartwatches might compare based on current rumors and leaks.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Pricing and availability

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

There's a Made by Google event set for August 20, and that's where we'll see the Google Pixel Watch 4 for the first time. The smartwatch will debut alongside the Google Pixel 10 series and a new Pixel Buds model. It's expected to be released in two sizes, and the Pixel Watch 4 may follow the same pricing tiers as the Pixel Watch 3.

In case you're curious, the Pixel Watch 3 was announced on August 13, 2024, but you couldn't buy it until September 10, 2024. It's unclear how much time will pass between the Pixel Watch 4's official announcement and public release date this time around, with rumors pointing to another long delay this year.

A recent leak suggested that there won't be a price hike for the Pixel Watch 4 in Europe, and that should be music to everyone's ears. If pricing remains the same globally, you'll pay $349 for the 41mm model and $399 for the 45mm model. LTE versions would cost another $100 on top of that. It's always possible that Google raises the price due to inflation and other supply chain factors, but early signs are positive.

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic on July 25, and it's now publicly available. It's only available in one 46mm case size that retails for $499. That's more than the previous Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It's also priced higher than rumors expect the Pixel Watch 4 to cost. You can get the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in white or black colorways.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Design and display

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

Samsung and Google now both have their own unique smartwatch design languages. It'll be up to you to decide which one you prefer. Google has the "waterdrop" chassis for the Pixel Watch, where the display glass flows right into the case like a water droplet. Meanwhile, Samsung is sticking with the "cushion" shape for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, where you get a circular display atop a squircle case.

Regardless of how you feel about each style, there's no doubt they're distinct. Google is expected to keep the same general design language on the Pixel Watch 4, albeit with slimmer bezels. Rumors point to the Google Pixel Watch 4 being thicker than the Pixel Watch 3, possibly by about 2 millimeters. That could put the Pixel Watch 4 above 14mm thick, which is somewhat alarming — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is only 10.6mm thick.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

That's true even after accounting for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's physical rotating bezel. It's used for navigation, giving users a satisfying way to control the watch while limiting the number of display touches needed for each action.

Notably, if you like a smaller watch, you'll probably need to go with the upcoming Pixel Watch 4. Samsung did away with offering the Classic watch in multiple sizes; the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has a 46mm case size. Google does a better job supporting multiple sizes, and the Pixel Watch 4 could come in 41mm and 45mm cases, just like its predecessor.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

Believe it or not, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's display size is expected to fall right in the middle of the Pixel Watch 4 size options. Samsung's watch sports a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 438x438 resolution, and it now supports a 3,000-nit peak brightness rating. The squircle chassis and rotating bezel take up a lot of space; thus, the larger case size actually has a smaller screen.

The rumored 45mm size of the Google Pixel Watch 4 should pack a bigger display measuring around 1.43 inches. If the company is indeed slimming the bezels, the screen could be even larger. On the smaller variant, there may be a display measuring roughly 1.27 inches. Both AMOLED screens should support at least a 2,000-nit peak brightness rating and offer a 60Hz variable refresh rate.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

On the inside, both Wear OS smartwatches are likely packed with wearable processors and a slew of health sensors. Samsung just updated its watches with new BioActive sensors and Exynos W1000 processors last year, and they both carry over to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Google may be due for an upgrade, and there are rumors that the Pixel Watch 4 could be powered by a new Qualcomm chipset for wearables, but it's unclear if one will be ready in time.

That mysterious processor is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, a chip that recently started appearing in leaks. Previously, our own wearable expert Michael Hicks spoke to Qualcomm VP of wearables Dino Bekis about the partnership between Qualcomm and Google. At the time, Bekis teased the "feature-focused" and "AI-driven" Snapdragon Wear chipset set to arrive "next year" (2025).

It would stand to reason that a new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform is coming, and the Pixel Watch 4 could be one of the first wearables to use it. Google could ship the Pixel Watch 4 with 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage, aligning with prior models. However, Samsung bumped up the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's onboard storage to 64GB this year, keeping the memory at 2GB.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rumored specifications Specs Google Pixel Watch 4 (rumored/expected) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Colors Obsidian, Gold, Lemon, Porcelain, Iris, and Moonstone Black, White Materials Recycled aluminum Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Band Active (fluoroelastomer) Hybrid Dimensions Unknown, possibly 14.3mm thick 46.4mm x 46mm x 10.6 mm Weight (w/out band) Unknown 63.5g Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68 5ATM water resistance, IP68 & MIL-STD-810H certification Display 1.27-inch (408x408) or 1.43-inch (456x456) Actua AMOLED LTPO display 1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438x438 pixels resolution Row 7 - Cell 0 2,000 nits, 60Hz refresh rate 3,000 nits, 60Hz refresh rate Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (upgrade), GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou Sensors Multi-path optical HR sensor, red & IR sensors for SpO2, multipurpose electrical (ECG), electrical skin conductance for body response (cEDA), skin temperature, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, barometer, compass, gyroscope, magnetometer BioActive sensor (Optical + Electrical Heart Signal + BIA), Temperature, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Light, 3D Hall Battery 306mAh/420mAh 445mAh Charging Unknown Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless) CPU Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 (or Gen 2) Exynos W1000 Memory / Storage 2GB + 32GB 2GB + 64GB OS Wear OS 6 Wear OS 6 (One UI 8 Watch) with four years of software updates through 2029

Battery capacity is expected to remain the same between the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 4, with the 41mm model landing somewhere around 306mAh and the 45mm reaching roughly 420mAh. With that being said, Wear OS 6 and the possibility of a new chip could combine to squeeze more battery life out of similar cells.

Regardless of what Google does, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic should have a bigger battery. At 445mAh, the smartwatch's battery capacity is enough to get you through around a day or two on a full charge. The exact figure depends on whether you keep the always-on display enabled and how many GPS workouts you track.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Fitness and health

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Samsung helped usher in a new era for Wear OS smartwatches with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It runs Wear OS 6 out of the box, which features Gemini as the standard voice assistant instead of Google Assistant. It's using a One UI 8 Watch skin, so the entire operating system will feel familiar if you're a One UI user. In addition to Gemini, you'll also get Galaxy AI and Samsung Health integration on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

The new model includes a few new health tricks, like tracking your antioxidant index and serving as your custom Running Coach. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic also includes now-standard features like heart rate monitoring, ECG support, blood-oxygen monitoring, and temperature detection. Basically, the BioActive sensor here will have all your health and sleep tracking needs covered.

Google will likely ship the Pixel Watch 4 with Wear OS 6 and Gemini support, too. It should also bring along the Material 3 Expressive redesign, something that's exclusive to Pixel wearables. We don't know exactly what health features Google has in store for the Pixel Watch 4, but they'll build on existing tools such as heart rate monitoring, ECG support, blood-oxygen monitoring, cEDA sensing, and temperature detection.

It's also said to include new fitness-focused features such as a workout builder, activity tracking, and more, which could appeal to more than just runners.

Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Which will be best?

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via 91mobiles)

At this stage, we can't say for sure what upgrades the Google Pixel Watch 4 will bring, but they have the potential to be major. Slimmer bezels, a new processor, and more battery life would be massive upgrades for the Pixel Watch 4. Google AI and Gemini tools tailor-made for the Pixel Watch could change the way you interact with the device on your wrist.

Rumors and leaks paint a lofty picture, but we'll have to wait for the Google Pixel Watch 4 to be officially revealed to know for sure. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is certainly the more well-known quantity, as it already sports Wear OS 6 and Gemini. The hardware bezel for navigation and the squircle shape are two Galaxy Watch 8 Classic characteristics that Google likely won't replicate. If they sound intriguing, you may want to pick up the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic now instead of waiting for the Pixel Watch 4.