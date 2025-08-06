Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Modern meets traditional
Here's how the Pixel Watch 4 might stack up against the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
Another step forward
The Google Pixel Watch 4 will launch soon, building on Google's quest to make the definitive Wear OS smartwatch. It's expected to feature a new charging system and a thicker chassis, but those trade-offs may come with longer battery life and better performance.
Pros
- New-look screen with smaller bezel
- Redesigned charging system and longer battery life
- Wear OS 6 available out of the box
- Could ship with an upgraded processor
Cons
- Thicker design
- Third proprietary charger in four generations
- Health and fitness data will still rely on Fitbit
A new path for Classic
Samsung merged the Classic and Ultra design styles in creating the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, which may or may not resonate with fans. There's still a physical rotating crown, an expansive health suite, and nearly two-day battery life.
Pros
- Useful and intuitive rotating bezel
- Brighter than older models
- Massive 64GB storage capacity
- Wear OS 6-based One UI 8 Watch is excellent
- Some might find the new model stylish
Cons
- Squircle design isn't for everyone
- New band connection system renders old straps incompatible
- More expensive
- Only one size
It's officially smartwatch season — Samsung just released the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup and Google is set to unveil the Pixel Watch 4 series next month. This year, we were graced with a new "classic" Wear OS watch from Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It slightly breaks from tradition, moving to a squircle case while retaining its circular screen and satisfying rotating bezel.
There is a lot about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic that screams vintage, but the new modern touches might not be well-received by Classic fans. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel Watch has historically been a very modern-feeling smartwatch. Will the polarizing Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic be enough to push buyers toward the upcoming Pixel Watch 4? Let's review how these two great smartwatches might compare based on current rumors and leaks.
Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Pricing and availability
Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
There's a Made by Google event set for August 20, and that's where we'll see the Google Pixel Watch 4 for the first time. The smartwatch will debut alongside the Google Pixel 10 series and a new Pixel Buds model. It's expected to be released in two sizes, and the Pixel Watch 4 may follow the same pricing tiers as the Pixel Watch 3.
In case you're curious, the Pixel Watch 3 was announced on August 13, 2024, but you couldn't buy it until September 10, 2024. It's unclear how much time will pass between the Pixel Watch 4's official announcement and public release date this time around, with rumors pointing to another long delay this year.
A recent leak suggested that there won't be a price hike for the Pixel Watch 4 in Europe, and that should be music to everyone's ears. If pricing remains the same globally, you'll pay $349 for the 41mm model and $399 for the 45mm model. LTE versions would cost another $100 on top of that. It's always possible that Google raises the price due to inflation and other supply chain factors, but early signs are positive.
Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic on July 25, and it's now publicly available. It's only available in one 46mm case size that retails for $499. That's more than the previous Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. It's also priced higher than rumors expect the Pixel Watch 4 to cost. You can get the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic in white or black colorways.
Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Design and display
Samsung and Google now both have their own unique smartwatch design languages. It'll be up to you to decide which one you prefer. Google has the "waterdrop" chassis for the Pixel Watch, where the display glass flows right into the case like a water droplet. Meanwhile, Samsung is sticking with the "cushion" shape for the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, where you get a circular display atop a squircle case.
Regardless of how you feel about each style, there's no doubt they're distinct. Google is expected to keep the same general design language on the Pixel Watch 4, albeit with slimmer bezels. Rumors point to the Google Pixel Watch 4 being thicker than the Pixel Watch 3, possibly by about 2 millimeters. That could put the Pixel Watch 4 above 14mm thick, which is somewhat alarming — the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is only 10.6mm thick.
That's true even after accounting for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's physical rotating bezel. It's used for navigation, giving users a satisfying way to control the watch while limiting the number of display touches needed for each action.
Notably, if you like a smaller watch, you'll probably need to go with the upcoming Pixel Watch 4. Samsung did away with offering the Classic watch in multiple sizes; the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic has a 46mm case size. Google does a better job supporting multiple sizes, and the Pixel Watch 4 could come in 41mm and 45mm cases, just like its predecessor.
Believe it or not, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's display size is expected to fall right in the middle of the Pixel Watch 4 size options. Samsung's watch sports a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 438x438 resolution, and it now supports a 3,000-nit peak brightness rating. The squircle chassis and rotating bezel take up a lot of space; thus, the larger case size actually has a smaller screen.
The rumored 45mm size of the Google Pixel Watch 4 should pack a bigger display measuring around 1.43 inches. If the company is indeed slimming the bezels, the screen could be even larger. On the smaller variant, there may be a display measuring roughly 1.27 inches. Both AMOLED screens should support at least a 2,000-nit peak brightness rating and offer a 60Hz variable refresh rate.
Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Hardware and specs
On the inside, both Wear OS smartwatches are likely packed with wearable processors and a slew of health sensors. Samsung just updated its watches with new BioActive sensors and Exynos W1000 processors last year, and they both carry over to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. Google may be due for an upgrade, and there are rumors that the Pixel Watch 4 could be powered by a new Qualcomm chipset for wearables, but it's unclear if one will be ready in time.
That mysterious processor is expected to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 2, a chip that recently started appearing in leaks. Previously, our own wearable expert Michael Hicks spoke to Qualcomm VP of wearables Dino Bekis about the partnership between Qualcomm and Google. At the time, Bekis teased the "feature-focused" and "AI-driven" Snapdragon Wear chipset set to arrive "next year" (2025).
It would stand to reason that a new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 platform is coming, and the Pixel Watch 4 could be one of the first wearables to use it. Google could ship the Pixel Watch 4 with 2GB of memory and 32GB of storage, aligning with prior models. However, Samsung bumped up the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's onboard storage to 64GB this year, keeping the memory at 2GB.
Specs
Google Pixel Watch 4 (rumored/expected)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Colors
Obsidian, Gold, Lemon, Porcelain, Iris, and Moonstone
Black, White
Materials
Recycled aluminum
Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal
Band
Active (fluoroelastomer)
Hybrid
Dimensions
Unknown, possibly 14.3mm thick
46.4mm x 46mm x 10.6 mm
Weight (w/out band)
Unknown
63.5g
Protection
Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 5ATM, IP68
5ATM water resistance, IP68 & MIL-STD-810H certification
Display
1.27-inch (408x408) or 1.43-inch (456x456) Actua AMOLED LTPO display
1.34-inch Super AMOLED, 438x438 pixels resolution
|Row 7 - Cell 0
2,000 nits, 60Hz refresh rate
3,000 nits, 60Hz refresh rate
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4/5GHz, NFC, UWB, LTE (upgrade), GPS, Galileo, Glonass, (ROW) Beidou, QZSS, Navic
LTE (optional), Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 2.4+5GHz, NFC, L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou
Sensors
Multi-path optical HR sensor, red & IR sensors for SpO2, multipurpose electrical (ECG), electrical skin conductance for body response (cEDA), skin temperature, accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light, barometer, compass, gyroscope, magnetometer
BioActive sensor (Optical + Electrical Heart Signal + BIA), Temperature, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro, Geomagnetic, Light, 3D Hall
Battery
306mAh/420mAh
445mAh
Charging
Unknown
Fast Charging (WPC-based wireless)
CPU
Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 (or Gen 2)
Exynos W1000
Memory / Storage
2GB + 32GB
2GB + 64GB
OS
Wear OS 6
Wear OS 6 (One UI 8 Watch) with four years of software updates through 2029
Battery capacity is expected to remain the same between the Pixel Watch 3 and the Pixel Watch 4, with the 41mm model landing somewhere around 306mAh and the 45mm reaching roughly 420mAh. With that being said, Wear OS 6 and the possibility of a new chip could combine to squeeze more battery life out of similar cells.
Regardless of what Google does, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic should have a bigger battery. At 445mAh, the smartwatch's battery capacity is enough to get you through around a day or two on a full charge. The exact figure depends on whether you keep the always-on display enabled and how many GPS workouts you track.
Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Fitness and health
Samsung helped usher in a new era for Wear OS smartwatches with the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. It runs Wear OS 6 out of the box, which features Gemini as the standard voice assistant instead of Google Assistant. It's using a One UI 8 Watch skin, so the entire operating system will feel familiar if you're a One UI user. In addition to Gemini, you'll also get Galaxy AI and Samsung Health integration on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.
The new model includes a few new health tricks, like tracking your antioxidant index and serving as your custom Running Coach. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic also includes now-standard features like heart rate monitoring, ECG support, blood-oxygen monitoring, and temperature detection. Basically, the BioActive sensor here will have all your health and sleep tracking needs covered.
Google will likely ship the Pixel Watch 4 with Wear OS 6 and Gemini support, too. It should also bring along the Material 3 Expressive redesign, something that's exclusive to Pixel wearables. We don't know exactly what health features Google has in store for the Pixel Watch 4, but they'll build on existing tools such as heart rate monitoring, ECG support, blood-oxygen monitoring, cEDA sensing, and temperature detection.
It's also said to include new fitness-focused features such as a workout builder, activity tracking, and more, which could appeal to more than just runners.
Google Pixel Watch 4 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: Which will be best?
At this stage, we can't say for sure what upgrades the Google Pixel Watch 4 will bring, but they have the potential to be major. Slimmer bezels, a new processor, and more battery life would be massive upgrades for the Pixel Watch 4. Google AI and Gemini tools tailor-made for the Pixel Watch could change the way you interact with the device on your wrist.
Rumors and leaks paint a lofty picture, but we'll have to wait for the Google Pixel Watch 4 to be officially revealed to know for sure. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is certainly the more well-known quantity, as it already sports Wear OS 6 and Gemini. The hardware bezel for navigation and the squircle shape are two Galaxy Watch 8 Classic characteristics that Google likely won't replicate. If they sound intriguing, you may want to pick up the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic now instead of waiting for the Pixel Watch 4.
A change of pace
Google Pixel Watch 4 buyers might appreciate the smartwatch's sleek and modern "waterdrop" design. Compared to the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic's loud look, it's different. You also get great Google Pixel and Fitbit integration.
The premium option
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 Classic will still look more premium than the Pixel Watch 4, even with the odd squircle design. It also packs a rotating crown and excellent performance, but that comes at a higher cost.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
Brady is a tech journalist for Android Central, with a focus on news, phones, tablets, audio, wearables, and software. He has spent the last three years reporting and commenting on all things related to consumer technology for various publications. Brady graduated from St. John's University with a bachelor's degree in journalism. His work has been published in XDA, Android Police, Tech Advisor, iMore, Screen Rant, and Android Headlines. When he isn't experimenting with the latest tech, you can find Brady running or watching Big East basketball.