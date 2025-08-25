Is the Google Pixel Watch 4 waterproof? Best answer: Like most Wear OS smartwatches, the Google Pixel Watch 4 is water-resistant, not waterproof. It comes with a durability rating of IP68 and 5ATM water resistance, which means it's fine for shallow waters, beaches, or pools, but not for activities involving high-velocity or high-temperature water. Google also notes water resistance may decrease over time with wear and tear, and the ratings shouldn't be considered permanent. Even some bands are not water-resistant. Google recommends Pixel Watch 4 users to dry the watch and band after any liquid exposure.

Everything to know about Google Pixel Watch 4's durability

Alongside the Google Pixel 10 series, the Mountain View giant also unveiled its new smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 4, at the Made by Google event on August 20, 2025. The Pixel Watch 4 comes with many upgrades, including a brighter display, a personalized health coach, and a repairable design, but in terms of durability, the company has kept the water resistance the same as before.

Officially, the Pixel Watch 4 has a water protection rating of 5ATM and a dust and water protection rating of IP68. This means the watch is durable enough to survive up to 10 minutes at depths of 50 meters and up to 30 minutes at depths of 1.5 meters.

Google notes the Pixel Watch 4 is designed for shallow water, so it should be fine for occasional use in pools and on beaches.

The 5ATM water resistance means you could use your Pixel Watch 4 while snorkeling or diving, but it shouldn't really be used for those cases since it isn't as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra or Apple Watch Ultra 2, which come with higher 10ATM protection.

Google even warns that the Pixel Watch 4 shouldn't be immersed in water for more than 24 hours and shouldn't be used for activities involving water at high velocity or temperature.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

It's also worth noting that some Pixel Watch 4 bands are not water resistant, so you should check before using them in water, and the company adds that you should dry the watch after exposure to any liquid.

In addition to being water-resistant, the Pixel Watch 4 is also dust-resistant, meaning it's durable enough against sand from the beach or mud, and it shouldn't get inside the watch's case.

All this means that while you can swim and use your Pixel Watch 4 in pools to track exercise, you shouldn't push it too much, as there's always a chance of water entering the watch.

Lastly, it's also worth noting that the Pixel Watch 4 doesn't come with a MIL-STD-810H rating, meaning it's not protected against drops or impacts. Even though Google is using durable curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5, it's still glass that can break, so you should protect it from falls or damage.