What you need to know

Google has been rolling out its bold Material 3 Expressive design across its apps—and the Pixel Camera is officially in line for a makeover.

So far, the changes are mostly in the Settings menu, giving it warm brown tones, white accents, rounded controls, and more space to breathe.

New toggle design now uses a checkmark for “on” and an “x” for “off”.

Google has been quietly sprinkling its bold Material 3 Expressive look across its apps, and it looks like the Pixel Camera is next in line. The move keeps everything looking in sync with the rest of Google’s design language.

Android Authority just gave us an early peek at what’s coming to the Pixel Camera app.

The tech giant has been intending to revamp its Android apps with the bold and dynamic Material 3 Expressive look, giving them smoother animations, smarter theming, and a more interactive feel. Apps like Gmail are already rocking the new look, and thanks to an APK teardown by Android Authority, it looks like the Pixel Camera is up next for a major visual refresh.

Google's design evolution: Pixel Camera's turn

The biggest changes so far show up in the Settings menu. The plain look is out, replaced with a cozy brown backdrop and crisp white accents. Controls now sit in rounded boxes with more breathing room between them, making everything easier on the eyes.

Furthermore, the revamped interface adds a little detail to its toggles, which are now showing a checkmark when something is on and an “x” when it’s off. It’s a simple touch, but it makes reading the settings way more intuitive.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority) (Image credit: Android Authority)

More than just a Settings refresh

Right now, the changes are mostly tucked away in the Settings menu, but this is just the start. Google is still cooking up the full Material 3 Expressive revamp for the Pixel Camera, and it’s likely we’ll see other key areas like the main viewfinder get a fresh new look too as things progress.

Material 3 Expressive is Google’s way of giving apps more personality without overcomplicating things. It mixes bold colors, funky shapes, and smooth motion to make everything feel more alive and engaging.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Pixel Camera’s upcoming glow-up is part of a bigger trend. On top of Gmail and Pixel Camera, Google is also giving apps like Google Messages and a few more the same Material 3 Expressive treatment.

There’s no official launch date yet for the revamped Pixel Camera app, but chances are it’ll drop with the bigger Android 16 Material 3 Expressive rollout later this year.