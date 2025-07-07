What you need to know

Google Messages is going full-on Material 3 Expressive, and the makeover seems to be creeping beyond just your chats.

A deep dive into the app's beta version uncovers pill-shaped buttons replacing the old circular ones on the contact profile page.

The new look targets the four go-to buttons—Call, Video, Contact Info, and Search.

Google Messages recently got a style upgrade, fully embracing the bold and colorful vibes of Material 3 Expressive. But it’s not stopping at the chat screen, as this fresh new look could be starting to spread its wings across more parts of the app.

Android Authority dug up something interesting in the Google Messages v20250701 beta, suggesting that Material 3 Expressive buttons are heading to the profile page. You’ll spot the update when you tap a contact’s name at the top of a chat or hit their profile picture in the conversation list and tap the “i” icon.

The potential redesign zeroes in on the four main buttons under a contact’s number—Call, Video, Contact info, and Search. Instead of the usual round icons, they’re getting stretched into pill-shaped buttons.

Buttons with personality

Additionally, they react when you tap them, gently expanding in width, then snapping back once you let go. It’s a small touch, but it adds a nice bit of flair and polish.

The new buttons are noticeably bigger, and they're totally in step with the Material 3 Expressive look that has been popping up across other Google apps lately.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

It's worth noting that this feature only showed up after some manual tinkering by the folks at Android Authority. So, sideloading the Google Messages beta APK alone won’t flip the switch on its own.

Last month, Google was spotted working on changing the tabs for emoji, Photomoji, GIFs, and sticker panel in Messages. Instead of sitting side-by-side like before, they’re grouped in a neat, pill-shaped layout that makes each option stand out more. Tap one, and it pops with a richer color that matches your Material 3 theme.

Even the “plus” icon got some love, meaning the menu it opens now has slightly bigger, rounder buttons with a bit more breathing room.

There's no word yet on when this revamped contact page will hit the stable version since it’s still tucked away in the beta at the moment. But with Google going all-in on Material 3 Expressive at present, it's a safe bet that this update will make its way to everyone soon.