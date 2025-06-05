What you need to know

A Redditor with a Galaxy Z Fold 6 picked up on the new M3 Expressive redesign for Google Messages.

The changes slightly rework the plus icon menu and brings in a "connected button group" for emojis, GIFs, and more.

The M3 Expressive update in the Google Messages beta adds a solid-color background for conversations and separates texts from contact options.

After I/O 2025, we knew Google had a major Android redesign coming, and it seems it's already showing up in Messages (kind of).

A user on Reddit noticed the updated Google Messages design appear, which adheres to the Material 3 Expressive essence (via 9to5Google). The user states they've noticed this updated design surface on their Galaxy Z Fold 6, as of Wednesday, June 4. This isn't on the stable version of Google Messages, as the publication states, but it seems more users with the app's beta version are noticing it.

The Reddit post offered a few screenshots, which showcase a slight change to the app's text field menus, specifically for emojis and the plus icon.

It seems Google is working on reworking its tabs for Photomoji, Emoji, GIFS, and Stickers. These options are housed in a pill-shaped container, instead of being listed beside each other without any barriers. When tapped, the selected option will take on a more colorful aesthetic, per your Material 3 Expressive choice. The publication calls this a "connected button group," which seems apt.

Regarding the plus icon, the user noticed the options there are seemingly a little larger in circular boxes and slightly more spread apart.

Google's moving ahead

On the other hand, where your texts are displayed, sees a slight change, as Google works in a solid-colored background. The chat bubbles seemingly remain the same; however, the texting field (the conversation) is now housed inside a rounded-corner container. As 9to5 notes, this creates a separation between your conversations and your standard calling, video calling, and menu buttons.

If you are in the Google Messages beta, you may begin seeing this UI update as we close the week. One user with a Galaxy S25 Ultra has yet to see it, so the small update is likely still making its rounds.

It was during I/O 2025 when Google unveiled its biggest Android redesign: Material 3 Expressive. The company states this new design will focus on designs that feel good and make sense while helping you get more things done. M3 Expressive will lean heavily on colors and shapes to bring Android into this new generation of design. The entirety of the Android OS is expected to take on M3 Expressive, as well as several of Google's apps.

We've already seen some of these new Expressive changes in other apps, like Gmail. Some users noticed the change in Gmail's latest stable update, which produced lighter, raised cards to make your emails pop.