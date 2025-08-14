What you need to know

A user on Telegram posted a snapshot of a feature in testing for the Google Translate app known as "Practice."

Another tipster chimed in, diving into the app's APK, discovering that users could find guided listening and speaking practices/quizzes for new languages.

There's no telling when this could arrive; however, the feature seems mostly put together, meaning we could be approaching its arrival.

There's a new feature rumored for the Google Translate app that might take on some popular language learning apps (looking at you, Duolingo).

An APK teardown conducted by Android Authority after an alleged discovery by Telegram user Mehrad suggests Google Translate might get a new "Practice" button. According to the Telegram post, the company is seemingly working on a way for users to practice new languages, similar to Duolingo. Mehrad was able to screenshot a "Practice Spanish" menu, which displays the user's goal (how well they want to speak), Daily Activities, and Words Practiced.

Also, it was nearly cut off, but there's a button that says "create your own practice scenario," which could come in handy if you're trying to gauge your abilities in specific situations.

On the other hand, the publication, alongside tipster AssembleDebug, dove into the Translate app's code to discover a new graduation cap icon representing "Practice." Google's tagline reads, "practice with AI-powered conversations." The app gives several "recommended" scenarios, encompassing both listening and speaking practices. When listening, users are given an audio clip and asked to tap which words they recognize.

(Image credit: Mehrad / Telegram)

After it's done, and you've seen how well you faired, the Translate app lets users adjust the difficulty of its generated scenarios.

When creating a pretend custom speaking scenario, the tipster highlights the ability for users to write their own situation or choose a recommended one. From there, users are presented with a selection of "tasks" to complete before getting the chance to speak into the app. There's also a "proficiency" level users can select, which is how well they're able to speak the language they want to learn. The post states there were options present for "Just Starting, Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced."

The tipster also discovered a quiz function that's created using "rounds." From both Mehrad's screenshot on Telegram and the tipster's APK deep dive, it seems Google Translate's language learning feature is nearly completed. There's no telling when it could arrive officially, but perhaps it's soon.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Breaking barriers

(Image credit: Nick Sutrich / Android Central)

Earlier in June, we heard rumors about a design shakeup for the Google Translate app that could incorporate more features. The "more translations" header was discovered, giving users more insight into the other ways a word could be translated in other languages. Other additions, like "Regional Variants," were discovered, as well as "Ask a question."

Much of this has some of Google's AI intelligence under the hood, helping users find the answers they're after.