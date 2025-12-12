What you need to know

Google announced an update for its Translate app on Android, bringing improved translations for slang and local expressions.

The app, which leverages Gemini's intelligence, adds "streaks" to its practice sessions, so users can challenge themselves further.

Google states that its expanding a Translate app beta on Android, enabling users wearing headphones to hear real-time translations in multiple ways.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Since AI's been on the rise, Google's been slowly working updates into Translate, and that's progressing even further today (Dec 12).

In a Keyword post, Google highlighted three updates headed for its Translate app that may help users understand, translate, and practice new languages. The first major update taps Gemini for improved translations for more nuanced instances, such as local expressions and slang. Google states its AI will attempt to provide a more accurate translation of phrases, rather than "a literal word-for-word translation."

This update is rolling out today in India and the U.S. in English and over 20 languages, including Spanish, Japanese, and German.

The second update rolling out soon concerns Translate's "language learning." Now, Google is giving users who take their practices seriously a challenge. It's a feature you'd find in other similar apps, like Duolingo, as Translate receives "Streaks," which tracks how many days you've shown up to practice.

Additionally, Translate is bringing its learning tools to 20 more countries this month.

Connections through AI translations

Live Translate with headphones in the Google App - two speakers - YouTube Watch On

The final update for Translate isn't (necessarily) an update, as Google states it's expanding a beta regarding "real-time translations."

This feature directly calls on Gemini's speech-to-speech capabilities. Google states the Translate app will work to "preserve the tone, emphasis, and cadence of each speaker to create more natural translations." What's more, this feature can work when you're wearing headphones. Google teases that users wearing headphones can open the Translate app while watching a show in another language or while listening to a lecture, and listen to a translation of what's said in real-time.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The beta will provide a "Live Translate" button for users to tap to get started. This expanded beta is arriving in the Translate app so more users can get involved and offer feedback. It's slowly becoming available today (Dec 12) in the Translate app on Android for the U.S., Mexico, and India.

Google teases that this feature will work with "any headphones" and features support for over 70 languages. Those with iPhones, and in other countries, can expect this to arrive in 2026.

Google Translate's small "challenges" update, which brings streaks to the fold, builds on its language practice patch from the summer. Tapping "practice" gets users started, as they inform the AI how well they understand a language. This is your "level." After which, the app will help you with goals for your daily practice sessions.