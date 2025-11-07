NotebookLM is becoming a better Android study tool with flashcards and quizzes

What you need to know

The latest NotebookLM app update adds support for flashcards and quizzes, which are customizable and generated with AI.

NotebookLM's web client added flashcards and quizzes in September 2025, but now the improvements are heading to mobile.

NotebookLM's app for iOS and Android also receives improved chatbot performance thanks to "the latest Gemini models."

Google is rolling out a major NotebookLM update for iOS and Android that improves the app's utility as a study and learning tool, it announced in a blog post on Nov. 6. The highlights include AI-generated flashcards and quizzes that can be customized to a user's liking. Topics, difficulty, sources, and the number of questions can all be adjusted for a personal experience.

The update also improves NotebookLM's existing chatbot functionality, thanks to the latest Gemini models. Users can expect 50% better quality, a context window that's four-times larger, and a six-times longer conversation memory.

NotebookLM is Google's flagship AI learning and study platform, which gained a standalone app for iOS and Android in May 2025. However, the app's features have consistently lagged behind the web client. Google first debuted flashcards and quizzes on NotebookLM's web client. Now, the features are making its way to app users with a fresh and colorful user interface.

Flashcards help you "memorize key terms, important dates and core concepts from your sources," while Quizzes are a way to "test your comprehension and challenge yourself." Aside from customizing the topic, difficulty, or size of the flashcards or quiz, these can be guided in a particular direction with a text prompt. After a flashcard set or quiz is generated in the Studio tab of the NotebookLM app, a full-screen UI appears, similar to other study apps like Quizlet.

(Image credit: Google)

Here's everything you can do with flashcards and quizzes in the NotebookLM app for iOS and Android, according to the blog post:

Memorize key terms, important dates and core concepts from your sources with flashcards.

Test your comprehension and challenge yourself with quizzes.

Customize the topic, set the difficulty and choose the number of cards or questions.

Temporarily select and unselect sources while chatting or creating outputs in the Studio tab, so the response is only based on the sources you care about right now.

Flashcards and quizzes leverage NotebookLM's core research capabilities. Users pick a topic and present NotebookLM with source material, like documents, YouTube videos, or web links. NotebookLM's artificial intelligence models then parse the content and uses its findings to create learning materials.

Previously, NotebookLM's learning materials were limited to certain formats, like chatbots and podcast-style Audio Overviews. With this week's update, NotebookLM app users now have to more ways to harness their study chops with flashcards and quizzes — all customizable with AI.