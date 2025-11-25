Gemini could support NotebookLM notebook imports in a future update

What you need to know

Google might be expanding Gemini and NotebookLM integration in a future update.

Gemini is expected to soon support importing NotebookLM notebooks and sources.

NotebookLM users might want to transition to Gemini for some tasks to use the most advanced AI models and features.

NotebookLM is Google's AI-powered researching, studying, and learning tool, and it's built using Gemini models. While Gemini models power NotebookLM and NotebookLM features have expanded to the Gemini app in the past, the two AI apps have remain relatively separate since their creation. NotebookLM has a standalone web client and mobile app for iOS and Android, just like Gemini. Now, there are signs that Google will integrate the two platforms to help them work better together with shared data.

TestingCatalog reports that Google is working on a feature that would make direct NotebookLM imports to the Gemini app possible. The site found code changes that reveal a visible NotebookLM button link within the Gemini app. The code adds a "notebook-import" function that could inject NotebookLM data and sources into a Gemini conversation.

(Image credit: TestingCatalog)

The Attachments menu in the Gemini app will be expanded to include NotebookLM notebooks, which will join code import, photo uploads, and file uploads, according to the article. It's unclear how exactly the notebook upload will work within the Gemini app, or when it might be released publicly.

Why you might want to upload NotebookLM notebooks to Gemini

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

There is a bit of feature overlap between Gemini and NotebookLM, but the two software platforms have distinct use cases. NotebookLM is excellent at parsing data, finding web sources related to a given topic, and creating study tools like flashcards and quizzes. However, Gemini generally offers access to more powerful AI models, like the newly-released Gemini 3 Pro, and soon, will add next-generation models including Gemini 3 Deep Think.

As such, users might want to task NotebookLM with finding web sources or discovering topics, but transition to Gemini for advanced analysis or complex requests, like coding.

We'll have to wait and see what NotebookLM integration in Gemini looks like when the feature initially rolls out. Just this month, Google added Deep Research and advanced studying tools to NotebookLM.