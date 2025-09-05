Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

NotebookLM's Audio Overview feature now creates a multi-voice audio clip where AI personas actively argue different sides of your content.

The core function is to stress-test your ideas by automatically generating counter-arguments and critiques you might not have considered.

The feature allows you to customize the tone and length of the generated audio to fit your specific needs.

Google’s NotebookLM is ditching the boring, robotic summary generated by its Audio Overview feature. What started as a nifty note-to-audio feature is now becoming a full-blown conversation machine that’s sharper, snappier, and far more expressive.

Instead of being stuck with the same old back-and-forth, you now get four flavors to choose from: Deep Dive for detailed analysis, Brief for quick rundowns, Critique for feedback-driven takes, and Debate for when you want two AI hosts to square off over your notes.

Perhaps the real star of the show is the debate mode because this is where it gets interesting. When you give NotebookLM a proposal or research draft, it can spin it into a podcast-style clip. Instead of a flat summary, you’ll hear multiple AI voices laying out a structured debate around your work.

🚨Rolling out NEW audio overview formats: (Default) Deep Dive: a thorough examination of your sourcesBrief: 1-2 minute, bite-sized overviewsCritique: an expert review, offering constructive feedback on your materialDebate: a thoughtful debate between two hosts pic.twitter.com/m3z3yASMyFSeptember 2, 2025

You control the conversation

You can also adjust the tone and runtime of these AI podcasts, meaning you can choose between a fast one-minute overview or a deeper, extended analysis.

The updates don’t stop there. NotebookLM’s Audio Overviews now work in over 80 languages, putting it in line with the recently introduced Video Overviews. That means no matter what language your notes are in, the AI can transform them into polished audio or even narrated slideshows with visuals and playback controls.

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

The goal is active engagement

Combined with earlier upgrades, NotebookLM is shaping up to be more than just a note summarizer: it’s a storytelling tool.

Earlier this year, NotebookLM ditched the “experimental” badge and became a fully supported tool in Google’s AI suite. The tech giant also rolled out Video Overviews, which are AI-generated narrated slideshows with visuals, playback controls, and studio enhancements including Mind Maps, Reports, and multiple output saves.

What makes this update stand out is how personal it feels. NotebookLM isn’t just spitting out information; it’s adapting to how you want to consume it.