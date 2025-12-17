Enter 2026 with the best fitness accessories to jump-start your workout goals

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

I'm not much of a fitness buff myself, but my colleague Michael Hicks is the king of that hill. Where I do excel is nerding out over accessories and gadgets, spending hours poring over specifications, and getting into the semantics of why something is the right fit for a certain type of user. Thus, Michael and I are collaborating on this week's Gadget Weekly to recommend the best fitness accessories to meet your workout goals in 2026.

New Year's resolutions don't just materialize out of thin air. Setting goals requires a certain level of commitment, and fitness goals in particular need consistent work. Thanks to wearables and other smart gear, it's a lot easier to keep yourself motivated, log your progress, and coach yourself.

But how do you know where to start? Here's what Michael has to say about that...

Buying fitness accessories to hit your goals is a double-edged sword. You're putting your money where your mouth is, giving yourself motivation to work hard and justify the money you spent. But if you don't stick with it, your gear will end up shoved in a closet, and you'll be back where you started.

I originally wrote a New Year's resolution starter kit for useful tech, accessories, and apparel, but I'm happy to help out Namerah and lay out some more accessories that I'd personally recommend and will help you get fitter, faster, and stronger in 2026! Let's dive into the best fitness accessories to jump-start your workout goals in the new year.

HR chest straps and armbands to fix your inaccurate smartwatch data

Rather than buying a new smartwatch, pair an HR armband or chest strap to your old watch; you'll get better real-time data and workout summaries of how fit you are. Just make sure it's compatible with your smartwatch first.

Smart glasses replace your earbuds, capture your workout, and protect your eyes

Smart glasses improve outdoor workouts with open-ear audio, so you're aware of your surroundings, while also letting you take on-the-go photos or videos so you can share your hard work on social media.

Supportive workout shoes for starting your running training

It's very easy to injure yourself or get plantar fasciitis if you're new or rusty at working out, or if you're doing a hard-impact sport like running. Shoes with plenty of cushioning can help protect you as you improve and lose weight.

Make sure your 2026 fitness goals are actually working with these smart scales

Whether you want to burn fat, gain muscle, or both, it makes sense to have a reliable smart scale that can track both your weight and body composition, so you know if your hard work is paying off.

Workout-friendly watch bands for your wearable

Equip your existing smartwatch with the right watch band for maximum comfort during your activities. The best workout-friendly smartwatch straps have aerated holes, are sometimes hypoallergenic, are waterproof, and ideally, are easily adjustable. If you're not a fan of silicone or fluoroelastomer, I find stretchy woven nylon bands to be super ergonomic, so you can opt for those instead.