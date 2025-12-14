New Year's Resolutions Starter Kit: 45 tech and fitness accessories to hit your 2026 goals

By the time January 1 rolls around, you'll need to roll right into your New Year's resolutions with a clear game plan and the tech necessary to keep you on track. That includes smartwatches, smart rings, smart glasses, and fitness accessories, but also the tech needed for your lifestyle goals related to reading, nutrition, work, and more.

As the site's resident Wearables lead, eight-time marathoner, and hopeless fitness nerd, I'm someone who takes New Year's resolutions seriously, using them to stay on task for my running, walking, hiking, steps, strength, cross-training, and weight loss goals. And I've reviewed all of the tech necessary to motivate you — and track your progress.

My 2026 New Year's resolution starter kit is full of devices and apparel that either my colleague or I have used extensively, so we can recommend them wholeheartedly. Here's where to start with your health and fitness resolutions!

Smartwatches, trackers, & bands

Beginner trackers for basic steps and sleep data

Fitness trackers give you essential health data to stay on task and try to hit 10,000 steps per day, without being too bulky to be comfortable for sleep data! The Inspire 3 unlocks the Fitbit Personal Health Coach, while the Mi Band 10 is newer and subscription-free and the Bip 6 prioritizes a bright 2-inch screen.

Your affordable couch-to-5K running watch companion

You won't find a better affordable option than the Garmin Forerunner 165, my best running watch pick for its personalized coaching and run recs that help beginners know where to start. The COROS PACE 4 is a fantastic alternative with better battery life and coach-made 5K plans, with the Suunto Run offering similar perks like dual-band GPS and an AMOLED display.

Fitness watches built for hiking, rucking, and camping

You need a rugged, long-lasting fitness watch that'll survive the wilderness. The COROS NOMAD has a 3-week battery, maps to keep you on trail, and voice notes to document your journey. The military-grade Instinct 3 features a rucking mode with adjustable pack weight and a flashlight, while the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is my colleague Nick's favorite daily watch, boasting maps and sapphire glass.

Watches for gym rats and indoor workouts

Only a few fitness watches will accurately count your gym reps. The Garmin Venu 4 has a built-in Fitness Coach that mixes cardio with strength and bodyweight workouts, plus training load data and animated exercises. The Balance 2 also tracks gym reps with surprising accuracy. While the Pixel Watch 4 doesn't track reps, it does have Gemini-powered training plans based on your available equipment.

Fitness bands for athletes who already wear a luxury watch

People used to wearing Rolexes can swap to a fitness watch for workouts, then swap back. But if you're looking for an all-day tracker you can wear on your other wrist, there are a few subtle, screenless options with accurate data. Since Whoop bands require a subscription, I'll recommend the Polar Loop and Amazfit Helio Strap as more affordable alternatives.

The best tech accessories to augment your training

HR monitors to improve your workout stats

Even the best smartwatch doesn't always deliver the most accurate HR results. For people who do lots of high-intensity, anaerobic workouts, an arm or chest strap shows your real-time data more accurately, so you avoid pushing too hard as you get back into fitness.

My fiancée and I love the COROS HRM for gym workouts and running, while the Garmin HRM 200 and Polar H10 chest straps are more accurate (though less comfortable).

Smart glasses that sync with your watch or stream your playlist

Smart glasses are a relatively new category, but the Oakley Meta Vanguard and Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses have blown up in popularity: They stream your phone's music, take photos or videos, answer questions via Meta AI, and read out your live Garmin watch stats like heart rate and pace. As an alternative, ENGO 2 glasses show your live workout stats in a small HUD.

Why buy these? They'll protect your eyes, sure, but they'll also keep you motivated, especially the Meta glasses that can document your fitness journey to share with others — keeping yourself accountable!