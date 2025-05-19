What you need to know

Google's NotebookLM debuts on Android, bringing AI-powered summarized information to a mobile app.

The app brings Audio Overviews and the ability for users to upload source information from anywhere on their device.

Google confirmed a standalone app was on the way earlier in May during its Gemini 2.5 Flash integration.

Google's AI-powered note-taking program., NotebookLM, is finally debuting on Android.

The Google NotebookLM app for Android appeared on the Play Store earlier this morning (May 19). The program specializes in condensing lengthy, chunky pieces of research into more bite-sized, manageable notes for users. With it rolling out on the Play Store, Google highlights users' ability to "create and view" notebooks on the go. NotebookLM becomes "an expert" on the topics you feed it.

Its app details state it will "summarize them" (your notes) and make "interesting connections," which are all things it does on its desktop and mobile website.

A major highlight of the NotebookLM Android app is the inclusion of Audio Overviews. Instead of reading through what the AI has condensed, AI Overviews creates a radio talk show-like experience with two AI hosts that deliver the information to you. Moreover, the AI's discussion will still feature those unique connections, just in a conversational format. Details state users can "join" those discussions, likely to put forward their questions vocally.

Alternatively, if you're reading through NotebookLM's summary, users can type their questions and receive "answers with in-line citations."

NotebookLM's Journey

Google drew attention to Android users' ability to quickly share files in the NotebookLM app. For example, if you've got a PDF handy that you've found, users can "share" it and find the NotebookLM logo there as an option. This will easily bring it into the AI's domain, where it will begin to deconstruct it, summarizing key points for talking points later.

The app has appeared on the Play Store today (May 19); however, it's unclear if/when it will arrive on the App Store for iOS.

Late last year, Google updated NotebookLM's Audio Overviews, bringing users on a desktop an easier way to "guide" its AI hosts. This arrived via a "customize" button, letting users choose what the AI should focus on. This gives users a way to ensure the AI is talking about the points they're most interested in, rather than unnecessarily rambling on about every minute detail.

Google also included support for background listening, making it even easier for users to listen as they go.

It seems the company couldn't wait to debut NotebookLM on Android after it confirmed as much earlier in May. During that announcement, the app picked up Gemini 2.5 Flash integration to enable multi-step reasoning capabilities. To explain, 2.5 Flash should give NotebookLM more "comprehensive answers" when users ask complex questions. The company's update included an Output Language setting, too, letitng users decide what language they'd prefer to receive answers in.