Google is reportedly kicking off a test for AI Mode in its main app called "Search Live" for Android and iOS.

This test, similar to Gemini Live, lets users conversate with AI Mode to find results in real-time.

During I/O 2025, Google announced a host of updates coming to AI Mode, such as Project Astra and Mariner integration.

As the week closes, Google was reportedly spotted kicking off a new test in Search for its AI Mode.

The test that appears to be rolling out, concerning Search Labs users, is called "Search Live." According to 9to5Google, which spotted the test, this experiment places AI Mode in the center with a familiar Gemini Live vibe. When activated in the main Google app, via a wavelength icon under the search bar, Search Live will welcome users with a descriptive splash page. The company states, "With Live, you can have a real-time voice conversation with AI Mode to find exactly what you're looking for."

After unmuting, users will be free to voice whatever their query is, similar to speaking in Gemini Live (even the UI is kind of the same).

Search Live will process your query and is said to deliver a "scrollable carousel" of results. This is likely similar to every other Google Search experience where, when receiving your answers, the most prominent (or best) result is first, with varying degrees of relevance beneath that. Users can, of course, interact with these results, tapping them for more information.

The publication states users can ask follow-up questions if they're still unsure; however, there's a chance AI Mode will ask you to "clarify."

Google's Highlight: AI Mode

There are some little details, such as the "Transcript" button's existence isn't what it seems. The post states tapping this just lets you text chat with AI Mode, not receive written notes for reflection later. Moreover, this update is seemingly rolling out for Search Labs users in the Google app on Android and iOS. Users are also able to continue their conversations with Search Live even when the app is in the background.

I/O 2025 was jam-packed with information regarding AI Mode, Gemini, M3 Expressive for Android, and more. We're here to talk about AI Mode, and that new feature stood out, as Google announced integration with Project Astra. In short, this upgrade will soon bring conversational capabilities to AI Mode when using your phone's camera. The feature will be able to see what you see, taking in everything it needs to before delivering your results.

Additionally, AI Mode is set to gain Project Mariner's capabilities, too. What this will do is let the feature "understand" all elements of a website. This will take away some manual tasks from the user, like filling your online cart with items to purchase. Instead, you can ask AI Mode to scour the web, find some gameday tickets for you, and it'll do just that.