What you need to know

Google kicks off a Search Labs test that brings Audio Overviews to its search engine.

Testers will see an option to generate these overviews for queries that the AI can fulfill audibly.

When generated, Gemini will offer a more conversational audio experience for difficult topics, offering insight into its sources.

Audio Overviews first appeared in NotebookLM in September 2024.

Google's starting a test this Friday (June 13), which attempts to merge another app's experience into Search.

Announced in a Keyword post, the company says it's beginning a Labs test for enrolled participants to try out Audio Overviews in Search. Google states this alternative overview is said to leverage the latest Gemini models for "quick, conversational" results for "certain" queries. Google remains confident that this feature (in testing) can help users understand information with convenience.

After searching, it seems Google's Audio Overviews in Search will appear as an option for users to receive. The post states testers will notice a "generate" button if the feature is available for that particular query.

If you opt into it, Audio Overviews will be housed in their own contained space within your results. Marked by a "Search Labs" experience label, the overview will inform users about what it entails. For example, users would see a "Listen to..." starter, followed by whatever the topic is you've searched for, like noise cancellation in headphones.

Following that is the Audio Overview itself, with a play button and how long Google's AI will be speaking about the subject. Similar to Search's regular AI Overviews, users will see citations detailing where the model got its information. There will be a small label highlighting the number of websites, as well as a horizontal, scrollable carousel of those sites.

Merging the Google AI Experience

(Image credit: Google)

Since this is a Labs test, Google encourages users to offer feedback via its thumbs-up and thumbs-down buttons. Additionally, if this interests you, users can join the Search Labs experience to begin trying it today (June 13).

Google's AI Overviews have continued to evolve; however, this alternative mirrors what was given through NotebookLM. In September, Google rolled out Audio Overviews to NotebookLM, a journal-based app that lets users go in-depth with their research/learning for better understanding. For this app, Audio Overviews utilized two AI "co-hosts" for a conversational, podcast-like creation.

One primary difference here is that NotebookLM's version leverages information contained within your documents. The AI tries its best to condense this information in a way that facilitates better understanding. Additionally, users can guide these AI toward specific talking points and even pose questions.

Google's version in this Search test seems restricted to the AI delivering its best version of condensed information for the user. There's a chance the company could bring similar NotebookLM features to Search, but that remains speculative for now.