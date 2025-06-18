What you need to know

Search Live in the Google app lets you actually chat with Google — just speak your questions and it talks back in real time.

You can keep texting, scrolling, or doomscrolling while chatting with Search since it works in the background.

The feature runs on a customized version of Gemini, making conversations feel more natural.

Google is rolling out Search Live, a fresh twist on AI Mode that lets you speak directly to Search in the app. It’s a pretty big leap toward making the whole experience feel more human and less like, well, searching.

As per the tech giant's blog post, Search Live lets you actually talk to Search in which you can ask questions out loud, get answers back in real time, and dive into related links if you’re curious. Just open the Google app, tap the new “Live” icon, and start chatting. The AI talks back, and you can keep the conversation going as long as you want.

Stuck on a recipe, planning a getaway, or just randomly curious? Now you can chat it out with Google Search and get answers on the fly. Even better, it runs in the background, so you can keep scrolling, texting, or doing whatever while the chat keeps going.

Powered by Gemini (with a twist)

Search Live, built into the Google app for Android and iOS, uses a custom spin on Gemini to power real-time voice conversations with Search. But it’s not just about asking questions out loud. You will be able to point your camera at something, ask what it is, and get instant answers.

For now, this feature is in testing and only rolling out to Labs users in the U.S.—and the camera part isn’t live just yet. But Google says it’s coming soon, so you’ll be able to point your phone at something, and Search will actually see what you’re talking about in real time.

Furthermore, there’s a handy transcript link that lets you skim through your chat whenever you want. You can tap it to read what was said and even keep the chat going by typing. If you want to revisit an old chat, just head to your AI Mode history and pick up the thread.

Barely weeks after rolling out AI Mode across the U.S., Google is already cranking things up. The arrival of Search Live is a straight-up power move aimed at challengers like Perplexity AI and ChatGPT Search.