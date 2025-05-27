What you need to know

Google could be introducing four new voices to its Search app, as spotted in the Beta version of its app.

These new voices are allegedly similar to the ones on Google's new AI Mode.

Looks like the company is extending the voice selection feature to other products, rather than limiting it to Gemini Live.

Google seems to be ramping up its efforts in bringing more features to its existing products — it is adding customized voice options to Gemini Live or AI Mode. A new APK teardown has revealed that users will be able to pick from a variety of voice options even on Google Search (as first spotted by Android Authority).

According to the publication, they noticed that while voice searching on AI Mode within the Search beta app, it offered users four different voices to choose from. Google seems to have given them "space-theme" names, Cosmo, Neso, Terra, and Cassini — each of these voices adds personality and distinction for the user.

(Image credit: Android Authority)

While these voices were initially restricted to AI Mode on Search, it seems like the tech giant plans on expanding them to the generic voice search option on the Google app as well.

"In our latest APK teardown of the Google app (version 16.20.48.sa.arm64 beta), we have learned that you’ll also hear these same four voices when you perform a voice search through the mic icon," the website explained.

This can be spotted when using the quick access search features directly from the phone's home screen (if it's a Pixel or using the Google app's widget) or within the Google app itself.

Users could have a new range of voices for spoken search results, rather than just the single female voice that the app featured for several years. When this feature becomes available, users will be able to personalize their voice search by choosing from the four voice options.

This selection will be made in the Google app's settings, within the "Voice" section, where a "Choose Voice" list will appear. While there are only four options for voice in search, it seems like Google is saving a good chunk of these distinct voices for Gemini Live, as you get a list of 10 voices to choose from (Vega, Ursa, Pegasus, Nova, Eclipse, Lyra, Orbit, Dipper, Capella, and Orion).

During Google I/O, the tech giant discussed a ton of AI features, including opening up AI Mode to everyone in the U.S. It also made Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing free and available to everyone on Android and iOS.