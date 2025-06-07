What you need to know

Google's AI Mode in Search now whips up interactive charts on stocks and mutual funds when you ask, making complex finance stuff easier to see and get.

Now, when you ask about investments — like stock trends or mutual funds — Google Search's AI Mode won’t just spit out links. Instead, Google's AI steps in to create custom, interactive charts along with easy-to-digest breakdowns (via 9to5Google).

Say you want to compare how top CPG stocks did in 2024—just ask, and you’ll get a smart, tappable chart that actually makes sense.

Gemini AI does the grunt work

This update saves you the hassle of digging through company stock data yourself—Gemini now does the heavy lifting for you. According to Google, its AI is smart enough to figure out exactly what you're asking, pull up the right mix of real-time and past data, and serve it all up in a way that actually makes sense, both visually and info-wise.

(Image credit: Google)

Hover on the chart, and it comes to life, highlighting exact data points so you can dig in deeper. Since it’s all conversation into AI Mode, you can fire off follow-up questions right there, making your analysis feel more like a smart back-and-forth than a search session.

This move highlights Google’s bigger plan of baking smart AI into every corner of Search. From chatting with AI instead of typing keywords, to shopping just by asking what you need, it's all part of a bigger push to make finding stuff feel more like a conversation than a search box.

AI Mode takes a different route from the usual AI Overviews since it doesn’t just pop up on its own. Instead, it lives in its own tab, letting you choose when to dive into a full-on conversation with the AI.

Trust, but verify

But AI isn’t perfect and can slip up. So, when it comes to financial info from AI, it’s smart to double-check and stay cautious before taking anything at face value.

This new feature, still in the experimental phase at Google Labs, marks a big step forward in how data gets visualized. It first showed up at last month’s I/O event, where Google demoed AI Mode’s knack for turning complex data into interactive graphics.

This new AI Mode feature is starting out with Labs users in the U.S., but it’s expected to move from testing to a regular part of Google Search soon.