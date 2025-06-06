Google testing Generative AI weather summaries for Search
Users can get instant, AI-powered weather insights right in their Google Search results.
What you need to know
- Google appears to be testing a generative AI weather summary between hourly and 10-day forecasts in search results.
- The AI summary provides detailed weather insights with a dropdown feature and links to related articles.
- This feature is currently in testing, and appears limited to Southern California, and notably differs from Pixel 9's AI Weather reports.
Google is likely to add a new generative AI summary for people who search for weather for a specific location.
Currently, users who often look for weather information for a location on Google are greeted with hourly and 10-day forecasts in the search results. The search app, however, will soon be showcasing a new summary right between the two forecasts, as mentioned earlier, spotted by 9to5Google.
The new generative AI summary comes in with a dropdown arrow; clicking it further will expand the summary, giving users weather insights about the searched location. The summary is further accompanied by a link, which will bring up a sheet with relevant articles about the weather of the specific area, on which the AI summary is generated in the first place.
9to5 further notes that this new AI summary is entirely different from the AI Weather report, which we have seen on the Pixel 9 models through the exclusive Pixel Weather app.
Also, the current AI summary seems to have been limited to Southern California, including cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego, which indicates that the search giant is having this feature in a testing phase.
The feature started appearing on the Google app next to mobile web, and only with signed-in Google accounts. It also seems to be limited to Google Search results and not in apps like Google Weather.
In other weather app-related news, the Pixel Weather app recently gained a pollen tracker in the U.S. It was earlier launched in regions like the U.K., Denmark, France, and Italy last year. The inclusion involves a new pill icon, which, when tapped, showcases a five-day view of the pollen tracker in greater depth. Alongside providing seasonality and cross-reaction pollen data, it continues to display pollen information from grass, trees, and weeds.
